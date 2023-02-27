Men’s tennis wins season opener





Men’s Tennis | 2/26/2023 11:18:00 PM EAST GREENBORO Several North Carolina A&T men’s tennis players expressed nervousness about their 2023 season opener against Shaw University on Sunday at the Dudley High School Tennis Courts. But it is clear that they all got over it. The Aggies dominated and defeated the Bears 7-0, with all six singles players winning in straight sets. The Aggies also won the double on Sunday by winning all three games. Two freshmen made their A&T debut on Sunday Alex Martinez And Mathieu Dussaubat . Martinez played at No. 3 singles, beating Eduardo Valenca 6-2, 6-2. Dussaubat won his debut at No. 6 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Tom Letecheur. The freshman duo teamed up in doubles to beat Valenca and Augustin Gastaldi 6-3. “I started off a little sloppy because I was still a little nervous,” said Martinez. Martinez broke Valenca’s serve to go up 3-1 and then capitalized on his serve to take a 4-1 lead before winning the first set. “At that point I was more relaxed and felt the ball better,” Martinez continued. “I started the second set better, won a decisive point and broke my opponent’s serve early in the set. I did what I had to do and stayed solid throughout the game. I injured my opponent with the forehand, which allowed me to score points close. to the net.” Playing at his new position in the lineup, No. 2 singles, sophomore vein white defeated Lorenzo Martinetti 6–1, 6–3. Blanco played aggressively with his serve, breaking Martinetti’s serve several times. He worked with Esteban Lopez in doubles to defeat Aakashit Mahajan 6-1. “I’m very excited to play in this position and very happy with today’s win,” said Blanco. Ian Pedersen also expressed nervousness in his No. 4 singles matches. He defeated Augustin Gastaldi 6-3, 6-2. Pederson and Ethan Bali defeated Paul Charvoz and Letecheur 6-0. “All in all, we played a good game,” Pedersen said of the partnership with Baly. “I was a bit nervous but played well. We both played a good game without too many mistakes. In the beginning I was a bit nervous and made some unforced errors, but after a few games I started to play more consistently,” Pedersen continued, discussing his singles victory. “The opponent’s backhand was a bit weaker, so i tried to play there most of the time, and i managed to win. My serve and my forehand worked well.” In addition, Lopez was a No. 1 singles winner with a win over Mahajan 6-2, 6-2. Baly won at number 5 singles 6-1, 6-0 against Charvoz. A&T will be back in action on Tuesday, February 28 at 1PM when they take on Lenoir-Rhyne on the tennis courts at Dudley High School.

