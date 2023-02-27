Four CWRU women’s basketball players earn CSC Academic All-District Honors





Case Western Reserve University senior guard/attacker Isabella Millsjunior striker Kayla Characklisjunior guard Sarah Mitchelland junior forward Preet Gill were each named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, based on their performance both on the field and in class during the 2022-23 season. The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. Honored players are selected by their school’s sports information directors and must be a starter or major reserve with a cumulative average of at least 3.50 points. Being named to the Academic All-District Team puts the four CWRU players on the ballot for the Academic All-America Team. Academic All-America honorees will be announced on Wednesday, March 15 at noon. Mills finished her senior campaign second among all University Athletic Association players with 18.0 points per game, with 39.0% overall and 40.4% from the three-point range, the third-best mark in the league. She added 7.2 rebounds (7e in the UAA), 78 assists (eighth), 50 steals (fourth) and 20 blocks (ninth). Mills started all 25 games for the Spartans and scored at least 10 points on 20 occasions, including a career-high 36-point effort against WashU on January 20 in which she broke the school’s single-game record with 10 three-point shots made (earning a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the performance). She scored 28 points in the team’s season finale against Carnegie Mellon, reaching the career 1,000-point mark and setting the school’s single-season record with 74 three-point shots made. Mills is a communications science major with a grade point average of 3,917. Characklis was second among CWRU players with 11.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game, while adding 0.7 blocks per game. She started all 25 games for the Spartans during the year and shot a team-leading 50.1% from the floor overall. She recorded a pair of double-doubles during the year, scoring 16 points and collecting 15 rebounds against Alma on November 19, and scored 20 points and 11 rebounds at NYU on January 29. Characklis is a mechanical engineering major with a cumulative GPA of 3.63. Mitchell started all 25 games for the Spartans and finished the year averaging 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also contributed defensively with 1.9 steals per game. She scored a career-high 15 points against Alma on November 19 and had a pair of double-doubles during the year, both against Carnegie Mellon. Mitchell has a cumulative GPA of 3.92 as a medical anthropology major. Gill was a key reserve for the Spartans during the year, appearing in 23 games from the bench and averaging over 13 minutes per game. She finished the season with 5.1 points per game, shooting 43.5% overall and 29.4% from three-point range, while adding 3.5 rebounds per game. Gill recorded the first double-double of her career during the team’s season opener against Waynesburg, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs. She is a biology student with a 3.635 GPA. The Spartans finished the 2022–23 season with an overall record of 15–10, including a 6–8 in the University Athletic Association to finish fifth in the league.

