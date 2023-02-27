A&T drops to app status in extra innings





EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T nearly saved its three-game series with Appalachian State on Sunday, but a four-run 10th by the Mountaineers led to an 11-7 victory in 10 innings and a three-game sweep of the Aggies at War Memorial Stadium. The Aggies have lost four straight despite scoring 23 runs and 24 hits during the three-game series with the Mountaineers that began with two teams playing Friday at Truit Point, home of the High Point Rockers. The Aggies are 3-4 on the season, while the Mountaineers improved to 7-0. Chet Sikes led the Aggies on Sunday by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Sikes’ RBI single in the third inning gave the Aggies a 3–0 lead. But App State rallied in the top of the fourth inning, helped by an RBI triple by Hayden Cross, an RBI single by Luke Drumheller and an RBI double by Dylan Rogers to tie the score at 3. A&T retook the lead in their half of the fourth, as Louis Espinal opened the frame with a single to the left before getting into scoring position by stealing second. He advanced to third base on a groundout by Shemar Dalton which led to Ivan Sierra driving him in with the right field line down. T.J. As followed by a single to the right to move Sierra to third base. Righthanded pitcher Collin Welch relieved App State LHP Ryan Sleeper and Ash grounded out, enabling Sierra to score for a 5-3 lead. The Aggies took a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning before App State got a run back to take the lead in the eighth inning on a three-run home run by Rogers to give the Mountaineers a 7-6 lead. The Aggies tied the game in their half of the eighth inning when Sikes led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by canyon brown . LHP Skylar Brooks replaced Welch on the mound for App State. The first batter he faced, Espinal, reached on an error that enabled Sikes to advance to third base. Sikes scored on a wild pitch by Brooks to tie the score at 7. Right-handed pitchers Trent Simmons And Xavier Meachem combined to hold App State scoreless in the ninth before working towards a walk-off opportunity in the ninth. Cameraman Branley earned a walk. Chris Moss replaced Brantley on the base paths as a pinch runner. Cor Maynard struckout the second out in the inning, but Sikes and Brown walked to load the bases. That prompted App State to turn to RHP Jackson Steensma on the mound. Steensma struckout Espinal to send the game to extra innings. A two-run single by Jonathan Xuereb and a two-run double by Xavier Moronta gave the Mountaineers a four-run lead going into the Aggies 10th. RHP Zach Lewis hit Sierra with a 1-0 pitch with one out. But he knocked out Ash and made Henning pop out to end the game. Eve Hart (0-1) got the loss to A&T and Lewis (1-0) got the win. Rogers led the Mountaineers with a 3-for-5 day that included four RBIs, two runs scored, a double and a home run. The Aggies head to Columbia, SC on Tuesday for a weekday game against the University of South Carolina.

