Women’s Golf on GOLF Channel at Darius Rucker

TEMPE – Arizona State women’s golf heads east to compete at the February 27-March 1 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club.

Featuring six Top-10 teams, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate will be the only regular-season women’s collegiate golf tournament broadcast on the GOLF Channel, marking the program’s second year of national exposure at this prestigious event. The Sun Devils will look to build on their 2022 effort in which they finished third in a packed Darius Rucker field and received a lot of attention thanks to their performance.

COACH’S CORNER

“It’s a great opportunity,” said coach Farr-Kaye in reference to the trip to the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. “South Carolina and Long Cove do a great job hosting. The hospitality there is second to none. A great event and being on the GOLF Channel only adds to that. It’s great for them to be able to do that Our freshman I haven’t been on the GOLF channel before, so any time you can practice that a little bit, it’s a great experience.”

LAST TIME OUT

Arizona State defeated five Top-25 teams to earn a third-place finish at one of the Nexus Collegiate. The only two teams to finish for ASU were No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 9 LSU. A major reason for their success was a balanced effort from all five Sun Devils, with each golfer tied for 21st or better. The Maroon & Gold solidified their third-place position by delivering the second-best lap of the final day (293).

was leading for the state of Arizona Paula Schulz Hanssen And Grace Summerhays , who each finished in a tie for fourth place. The finish is even more impressive when you consider it was overseas with 20 of the Top-90 and 13 of the Top-50 golfers in the latest Golfstat ranking. Amanda Linner joined them in the Top-20 (T-18th), while Bet Coulter And Ashley Menne finished just outside the Top-20 (T-21st). Arizona State was one of two teams to have no counting golfer finish outside of the Top-25, an indication of team effort.

THE COMPETITION

As expected, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate drew one of the top fields at each spring event, with some of the most prestigious programs seizing the opportunity to appear on the national stage. Arizona State is one of 12 Top-25 teams part of a loaded showcase of collegiate women’s golf. Six Top-10 and 15 of the Top-32 teams in the latest Golfstat rankings will compete at Long Cove Club. This is an important opportunity for Arizona State to test itself in an NCAA Championship setting. ASU is joined by No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Texas, and No. 9 Baylor among other national contenders.

Not only will their high-ranking teams be present at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the tournament will boast some of the best individual talent in the country. 23 of the Top-52 golfers in the latest Golfstat ranking are registered for this event, including No. 52 Ashley Menne from the state of Arizona. A total of 41 of the top 100 golfers in the country will compete in the Darius Rucker, including number 98 Grace Summerhays from the state of Arizona.

LIVE ON GOLF CHANNEL

All three rounds of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate are live on GOLF Channel. For the second consecutive year, the Darius Rucker makes history as the only televised women’s regular-season collegiate golf tournament. Last season’s seven-day event was a resounding success, with huge audiences tuning in to the broadcast. Sun Devil fans will once again have the chance to watch Arizona State with coverage offered every day from 12:30-3:30 PM MST. GOLF Channel’s live broadcast on day two of the Darius Rucker will most likely see Arizona State as the team tees or later in the day on Tuesday. The action can also be streamed live Peacock. Event coverage includes daily college-themed Golf Today shows at 10am MST and College Central at 12pm MST.

THE SIZE

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate is a three-day stroke play event hosted by the University of South Carolina. It features 18 teams and 90 golfers in one of the most important fields of any collegiate tournament. On day three (March 1), an individual and team champion will be crowned.



THE LINE

Arizona State once has one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the country, making lineup qualification extremely competitive. The first place in the line-up is occupied by Grace Summerhays , who deserves the privilege of teeing off last for the state of Arizona. Coming off the best performance of her young career (4th at Nexus), Paula Schulz Hanssen becomes the number 2 golfer. Amanda Linner qualifies for the lineup in her second event in a row and will compete in the No. 3 slots. No stranger to major events, Ashley Menne will provide essential leadership from the number 4 position. Bet Coulter will gain valuable experience under the pressure of a televised event as she clinched the final qualifying spot.

HISTORY AT DARIUS RUCKER

Long Cove Club, in partnership with Darius Rucker and South Carolina, will once again host on Hilton Head Island for the 11etime. This is Arizona State’s sixth appearance and participation in last year’s tournament.

In 2022,Calynne Rosholand Alexandra Forsterling individually led the way for the Sun Devils, each of whom finished in the Top-10 at the Darius Rucker. Rosholt set the pace by taking a tie for third, while Forsterling finished not far behind her teammate in a tie for sixth.

The Sun Devils have finished fourth or higher, including third-place finishes in 2022 and 2017. Linnea Strom finished second, while Sophia Zeeb placed third individually in 2017. In 2013, Noemi Jimenez won her second straight individual title during a breakaway second season , claiming medalists at the Darius Rucker. She took a four-stroke win and was joined by teammate Daniela Ordonez (4e) in finishing in the Top-5.

TEE TIMES (MST)

All 5 Sun Devils tee off on hole 1, with a new golfer teeing off every ten minutes.

Grace Summerhays – 08:00

Paula Schulz Hanssen – 07:50 am

Amanda Linner -7:40 am

Ashley Menne – 07:30

Bet Coulter – 7:20 am

SUN DEVILS IN THE RANKING

The Sun Devils have faced one of the toughest schedules in the country to date and still managed to stay in the Top-25 all season. Golfweek has Arizona State at number 10, WGCA listed them at number 11, and Golfstat lists them at number 12 in its latest rankings. ASU has already climbed several places since the beginning of spring, one of the biggest climbs of any team. Coach Farr-Kaye’s team has a huge opportunity to move up that ranking with another strong performance at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

TEAM RANKING (PER 2/24)

Golf Week/Sagarin: 10th

WGCA: 11th

Gulf state: 12th

Not only are the Maroon & Gold represented in the national team rankings, several Sun Devil individuals have made strong impressions to date. Ashley Menne is the number 28 ranked golfer in the country according to Golfweek and comes in as the highest ranked golfer on the team. Paula Schulz Hanssen , Bet Coulter And Grace Summerhays are also ranked in the Top-120 by at least one major national poll.

INDIVIDUAL RANKING (PER 2/10)

Ashley Menne : 28 (Golf Week), 52(Golf Stat)

Paula Schulz Hanssen : 32(Golf Week), 134 (Golf Stat)

Bet Coulter : 111 (Golf Stat),117 (Golf Week)

Grace Summerhays : 94 (Golf Week), 98(Golf Stat)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Arizona State and the Thunderbirds will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships for the third consecutive year, taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale from May 19-31. This is the finale of a successful three-year run as the host school of the most prestigious event in all of college golf. Don’t miss your last chance to watch the best individuals and teams in the country for the ultimate prize right in your own backyard.

HOW TO TRACK

Live scores for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate are provided by Golfstat on the followingclutch.