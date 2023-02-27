Williams named C-USA Player of the Week for the second time





Dallas, Texas After a great week in a pair of home wins, Charlotte junior men’s basketball Brice Williams has been named Conference USA Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday afternoon. Williams earned his second POTW award after averaging 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Charlotte’s dubs over league heavyweights North Texas on Thursday and Rice on Saturday. In Thursday’s win over North Texas, Williams scored 14 points and scored five rebounds to push CLT past North Texas, 55-49 at home. On Saturday, the Huntersville, North Carolina native put on a complete takeover performance, scoring 25 points19 in the second half while hauling in a career-high 13 rebounds to record his first career double-double. Williams sealed Saturday’s victory with a 3-point trio in the final four minutes to push CLT to its fourth consecutive win, coming 16 points (70-54) over the Owls. Having started just six games for CLT, Williams is a league-leader for C-USA’s sixth player of the year as he leads the 49ers in scoring with 12.6 points per appearance, while finishing fifth in minutes played and 48 percent of games played. field shoots, 42 percent from 3-point land and 85 percent from the charity streak. This is Williams’ second Player of the Week award of the year and the first time Charlotte has won the award in consecutive weeks during the Ron Sanchez era Ali Khalifa earned the award last week after a pair of outstanding 20-point vs. WKU and at Louisiana Tech. For the most up-to-date information on Charlotte men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and check back at Charlotte49ers.com for updates.

