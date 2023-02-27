Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship





CARBONDALE, ILL. – The Southern Illinois Track and Field program ended its first day of competition at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championship Meet Sunday night. The day featured 4 Salukis with top 3 finishes and home medals, and Salukis advancing to tomorrow’s finals in 10 different events. Shaunice O’Neal capped off her dominating indoor season with a first-place finish in the Women’s Weight Throw. This is the 2021 All-American’s second time winning the conference championship in the event. Her final mark was 22.35 meters. Matisen Ingle also impressed in the Women’s Weight Throw. Taking home the bronze medal with a final mark of 19.41 metres. Junior Ethan Senti brought home the only medal of the day for the Saluki Men. He ran a time of 14:16.07 in the 5000 meters to take home the bronze medal. The Salukis also took the bronze medal in the Women’s Distance Medley Relay. The team of Ellie Hall , Miracle Berry , Brianna Nieset And Claire Ayers finished with a time of 11:52.89. In the men’s pole vault final, Dyson Roy had a final mark of 4.60 meters to finish in sixth place. The Salukis started the game by advancing two runners to the finals in the 1-Mile Run. Claire Ayers advanced for the women and Weston Jokerst advancement for the men’s team. Jokerst ran a 4:15.78 to win his heat and advance to the finals. Ayers will attempt to collect another medal after being part of the third place Women’s Distance Medley Relay team. freshman Price gasped is one of two Saluki women to advance to the finals in two different events. She ran the top time in prelims of the 60 meter hurdles with an 8.43. She also advanced in the 60-meter dash by running a 7.50. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, freshman Jason Robertson ran an 8.30 to advance to tomorrow’s final. Iaunia pointer continued her dominance on the track by being the second Saluki Women to advance to the finals in two different events. She recorded the fastest time in the Women’s 200 meter Dash with a 23.74, and the second fastest time in the Women’s 400 meter Dash with a 55.41. Shan Ashton And Christian Donatelli also advanced to the final for the Saluki men. Ashton ran a 48.01 in the 400 meter sprint and Donatelli ran a 6.83 in the 60 meter sprint. freshman phenomenon Xavier Preston and sophomores Jeremiah Hamilton advanced to the final of the 200 meter sprint with running times of 21.34 and 21.78. Southern Illinois will continue the competition tomorrow morning at 9:30 am. Follow the Salukis Follow the team on Twitter for the latest updates on the Salukis(@SIUTrackXC), Instagram(@SIUTrackXC) and Facebook(@SalukiTrackAndField).

