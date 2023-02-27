NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split





| Box Score 2 BLOOMINGTON/WINONA, Minn. The Northern Illinois University women’s tennis team split a pair of road games in Minnesota on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 decision against St. Thomas in Bloomington before taking a 6-1 win at Winona State. NIU won the double point to open the late game with the freshman duo of Isabella Rigi And Natalya Ninova earning a 6-2 victory over No. 2, while Diane Lukyanov And McKenna Skinny paired up to beat their No. 3 opponents 6–0. The teams were paired together in a doubles match for the first time this year. Erika Dimitriev And Angelica Ross teamed up at No. 1 doubles on Sunday for the first time this spring and went 1-1 on the day, winning at Winona State, 6-1, to give NIU a doubles sweep. The Huskies also won five singles games in straight sets with the lone loss at No. 2 after Lukyanova retired at No. 2. Natalya Ninova , Angelica Ross And Isabella Rigi all went undefeated in singles on the day. After winning their singles matches at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in straight sets in St. Thomas to account for the Huskies’ three points in that game, they won at 3, 4 and 5 against Winona State. Erika Dimitriev won her match against Winona State’s Beth Murman, 6-1, 6-1 and Chudy dispatched her opponent, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. St. Thomas’ No. 2 doubles pair Olivia Paradise-Shrichandrakala Tentu defeated NIUs Reagan Welch and Ninova in a tiebreak to give the Tommies the double point, which proved to be the deciding point in the game. With Sunday’s games split, NIU’s double game record stands at 8-7. The Huskies return home this Saturday, March 4 to face Drake and Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House. NIU 6, Winona State 1 Winona Tennis Center, Winona, Minn. Doubles 1. Erika Dimitriev / Angelica Ross (NIU) def. Beth Murman/Sara Anderson (WSU), 6-1

2. Isabella Rigi / Natalya Ninova (NIU) def. Rachel Kelly/Ally Burger (WSU), 6-2

3. Diane Lukyanov / McKenna Skinny (NIU) def. Clara Thoemke/Maddie Moe (WSU), 6-0 Single people 1. Erika Dimitriev (NIU) def. Beth Murman (WSU), 6-1, 6-1

2. Rachel Kelly (WSU) defeats. Diane Lukyanov (NIU), 6-4, 0-1, ret.

3. Natalya Ninova (NIU) def. Sara Anderson (WSU), 6-3, 6-2

4. Angelica Ross (NIU) def. Ally Burger (WSU), 6-1, 6-0

5. Isabella Rigi (NIU) def. Miranda Daulong (WSU), 6-0, 6-1

6. McKenna Skinny (NIU) def. Clara Thoemke (WSU), 6-1, 6-0 St. Thomas 4, NIU 3 Lifetime Fitness Courts, Bloomington, Minn. Doubles 1. Nicole Snezhko-Monterey Knewtson (ST) def. Erika Dimitriev – Angelica Ross (NIU), 6-4

2. Defeating Olivia Paradise-Shrichandrakala Tentu (ST). Reagan Welch – Natalya Ninova (NIU), 7-6 (7-2)

3. Isabella Rigi – Diane Lukyanov (NIU) def. Jannah ElNemr-Martha Degeorges (ST), 6-1 Single people 1. Defeats Martha Degeorges (ST). Erika Dimitriev (NIU), 6-3, 6-2

2. Jannah ElNemr (ST) def. Diane Lukyanov (NIU), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

3. Defeats Olivia Paradise (ST). Reagan Welch (NIU), 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

4. Natalya Ninova (NIU) def. Shrichandrakala Tentu (ST), 6-0, 6-3

5. Angelica Ross (NIU) def. Nicole Snezhko (ST), 6-2, 6-1

6. Isabella Rigi (NIU) def. Monterey Knewtson (ST), 6-2, 6-0 — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

Facebook: NIU Huskies

In(ST)agram: niuhuskies

YouTube: NIU Athletics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2023/2/26/womens-tennis-niu-defeats-winona-state-to-earn-a-sunday-split The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos