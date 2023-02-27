Morton wins long jump on opening day of MVC Indoor Track & Field Championships





CHICAGO— UNIs Carter Morton set a new career record by topping the podium in the men’s long jump as the Panthers opened the competition on day one of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Indoor Championships on Sunday at Gately Park. The Panther men are only 8 points behind first place Indiana State after the first day of play, while the UNI women’s team is in seventh place (full standings below). Morton shattered his career best with three and a half inches to win his first MVC indoor title with a jump of 24 feet, 1.75 inches. The Jefferson, Iowa native Panther is the first Panther to win the event since Cody Eichmeier won three straight long jump titles between 2005 and 2007. Parker Kiewiet And Jack Summers finished second and third respectively with Kiewiet jumping 23 feet, 11.5 inches to finish second. Sumners finished with a jump of 23 feet, 5.5 inches. In the men’s pole vault Brendan Safeley recorded a season-best jump of 15 feet, 11 inches (4.85 m) to clinch second place for the Panthers. Alivia Silvestri finished in 11th place in the women’s pole vault, with a height of 3.5 meters. Makena Wilson led the way in the women’s weight throw with a fourth-place finish and 62 feet and a quarter of an inch. School record holder Mary Scheders placed fourth (58 feet, 2 inches) and Sarah Byrd came in thirteenth place (51 feet, 0.75 inches). With the prelims of the men’s 400 meters, Kiewiet achieved the best qualifying time in the prelims of the men’s 400 meters, seeded first for tomorrow’s final with a time of 46.33 seconds, setting a new MVC Championship measurement record which was previously established by UNI Hall of Famer Dirk Homewood in 2005 Kiewiet is seeking to become UNI’s first champion in the event since 2009’s Cory Goos. Onale Mitchell (48.19), Andrew Feguson (48.76), and River Patterson (48.87) also all advanced to tomorrow’s 400m final after placing fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in the prelims. Emily Fox finished in seventh place with a best indoor time of 56.71 in the women’s 400 meters, with Erin Kerkoff finished in eighth place (56.72) and joined her teammate Vos in the final on Monday afternoon. After finishing second in the preliminaries, Drake Hanson will run the final of the men’s 800 meters on Tuesday after a time of 1:52.14. David Holesinger II also hit his ticket to the men’s mile final as the seventh seed, with a career-best time of 4:11.78. Summers and Kyle Trunell both secured their spots in the 60m hurdles final tomorrow, with Sumners, the reigning MVC champion finishing second in the prelims with a best time of 8.06 seconds. Trunnell clocked a time of 8.26 and finished sixth in the prelims. Paige Kissley secured fourth place and a place in the final with a time of 8.78 in the women’s 60m hurdles. In the men’s 200 meters, Feguson (21.63) and Deonte dean (21.74) was fifth and sixth in the prelims, while Vos ran a best time of 24:53 in the women’s 200 meters, the fifth fastest in school history. Both UNI medley relays came in fifth place, as did the women’s team of Paige Holub , Auriona Kimbrough , Sydney Schaffer And Ella Popenhagen clocked a time of 11:56.92. The men’s combination of David Holesinger II , Luke Meijers , Chase bones and Hanson recorded a time of 10:10.95. Katy Stephens led UNI to a career-best fifth place in the pentathlon with a total of 3,258 points. Morton currently leads the heptathlon field after the first four events with 3,147 points in the heptathlon. Drew Bartels scored 2,824 points, with Brody Lovell with 2,733 points. 2023 MVC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship Team Scores (Through Day One) 1st – State of Indiana (44)

2nd – UNI (36)

3rd – Bradley (31)

4th – Drake (30)

5th – State of Illinois (27)

6th – Southern Illinois (12)

7th – Belmont (7)

8th – Valparaiso (5)

9th – UIC (3) 2023 MVC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship Team Scores (Through Day One) 1st – Murray State (44)

2nd – State of Indiana (40)

3rd – State of Illinois (38)

4th – Belmont (31)

5th – Bradley (28)

6th – Southern Illinois (22)

7th – UNI (15)

8th – Drake (7)

9th – State of Missouri (6)

10th – UNI (3)

11th – Valparaiso (0) OTHER UNI ASSIGNMENTS Women’s Pentathlon 13th – Kelly English – 2,986 points

– 2,986 points 14th – give us Wiseman – 2,965 points

Wiseman – 2,965 points 15th -Amanda Lietz – 2,876 points Women’s One Mile Prelims Men’s Prelims 60m Hurdles Women’s Prelims 400m Sprint Men’s Prelims 400m Sprint Women’s Prelims 60m Sprint 13th – Madelyn sanda – 7.67

– 7.67 15th – Libby widow – 7.71

– 7.71 18th – Ariana Jaklich – 7.74 Men’s Prelims 60m Sprint Men’s Prelims 800m 10th – Pursuit bones – 1:53.14

– 1:53.14 12th – Micah Ellis – 1:53. 91 Women’s Prelims 200m 9th – Ryan santi – 24:64

– 24:64 11th – Madelyn sanda – 24.88

– 24.88 12th – Libby widow – 24.90

– 24.90 21st – Ariana Jaklich – 25.71 Men’s Prelims 200m 13th – Tinashe A rag – 21.89

– 21.89 15th – Luke Meijers – 21.94 Women’s 5000 meters Pole vault for women 11th – illuminated Silvestri – 11-9:75 am

– 11-9:75 am 12 t – Sydney Shot – 11-9.75

Shot – 11-9.75 14th – Isabelle Holtzen – 11-3.75

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/2/26/track-and-field-morton-wins-long-jump-on-opening-day-of-mvc-indoor-track-field-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos