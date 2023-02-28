Novak Djokovic’s No. 1 Record: The Benefit of Consistent Tennis and a Fit Body | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf have been by far the two torchbearers of the No. 1 ranking on their respective men’s and women’s tours. However, the Serb’s No. 1 ride, who on Monday broke the record for Graf’s most weeks at the top by starting his 378th week there, differs from the German.

From the time she first arrived there in August 1987, Grafs’ 377 weeks as the world’s top player have been a largely bump-free smooth sail. Until 1991, she would not be displaced there once, but only sporadically brought down in one place over the next few years. That was until 1997, when she went from the start of the year as No. 1 to the end at 28, two seasons before her retirement (as the world No. 3, mind you).

Djokovic, on the other hand, has had a rockier ride, which perhaps makes his record all the more remarkable. The 35-year-old has topped the ATP charts for seven different stints, having to overcome physical struggles, form a slump and, well, vaccine status.

It explains why Djokovic, although with a record of seven year-end No. 1 finishes, is three men behind and Graf and Serena Williams in the list of most consecutive No. 1 weeks, with Roger Federer (237 weeks) leading the way. top for Jimmy Connors (160 weeks). ) and Ivan Lendl (157).

Of his 22 Grand Slam titles, nine have been achieved when Djokovic did not have the world No. 1 tag next to his name. And on many of those occasions, Djokovic had to win Grand Slams to take first place.

As he did when he walked away last month with the 2023 Australian Open title as the official fifth best player in the world (though the unofficial and unanimous best). As he did when he entered Wimbledon 2011 where he achieved the No. 1 ranking for the first time by entering the final. There he beat Rafael Nadal to not only win a maiden Wimbledon title, but also to beat the top-flight Spaniard after winning all but one match and tournament up to that point.

However, in just a year, Djokovic had lost the No. 1 spot. After winning just two Slams in 2012 and 2013 (both on his favorite Melbourne courses), Djokovic recaptured Nadal’s No. 1 ranking by winning 2014 Wimbledon and ending his Slam drought that had lasted more than a year. lasted.

Only in 2015 and 2016, a period where he won five of six Slams from the 2015 Australian Open to the 2016 French Open, including four on the trot, did Djokovic have a true iron grip on the No. 1 mantle. It’s also where he had his longest consecutive run of 122 weeks atop, between July 2014 and November 2016.

Then came the troublesome 2017 season with those elbow issues, which saw him drop out of the top 10 rankings for the first time in over a decade and move into the 20s in mid-2018. Then came the colossal comeback that same year, in which he won the Wimbledon and the US Open to regain the No. 1 ranking from Nadal after nearly two years. In doing so, Djokovic became the first player since Marat Safin in 2000 to go from outside the top 20 to 1 in the same season.

Djokovic needed a record-breaking eighth Australian Open title in 2020 to jump-start his fifth stint as numero uno, his second longest period of dominance consisting of three Slams in 2021 and lasting until February 2022.

Here, his unvaccinated status prevented him from competing in tournaments and defending his points, dropping him to No. 8 in November last year.

This is also where he really stands out. Djokovic has managed to pull the number 1 dress off the feet of Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, the two other world number 1s in the past year, despite having played just 13 tournaments since the start of the 2022 season (apart from the Laver Cup). He’s won seven, including a pair of Slams and the ATP Finals coming out of the year, to highlight the benefits of consistent tennis (note, Medvedev) and a fit body (note, Alcaraz).

That his final spell would come to a head after winning a Slam and making a four-place move, the biggest leap to the top since the rankings were introduced in 1973, typifies Djokovic-No. 1 record story. A little rocky, a lot of remarkable.