Australian team rejected again by Laureus World Sports Awards, World Cup final, statistics
The Australian women’s cricket team is without a doubt one of the most dominant teams in the history of the sport.
Not just cricket, but in every sport, both men and women, anywhere in the world.
Last night’s clinical T20 World Cup victory over South Africa was Australia’s sixth victory from eight tournaments and their seventh consecutive final appearance.
Including the 50-over World Cup, it is Australia’s ninth title from 14 tournaments since the turn of the century, and of the five tournaments they failed to win, they finished second twice and reached the semi-finals in the rest.
News Corps Lachlan McKirdy writes that the Australians have won 113 of 134 completed World Cup matches since 2000, setting a winning record of over 84 per cent.
It’s been almost a decade since Meg Lanning’s troops last lost a Test, and you have to look back to 2021 to find the last time they lost an ODI or a T20 international.
Australia currently has a 15-game winning streak in ODI cricket and an unbeaten streak in T20 internationals of a barely credible 28 games.
To put these numbers in context, 20 games was the length of the streak for the legendary treble-winning Manchester United side of the late 1990s.
The three-peat Brisbane Lions were unbeaten in 75 per cent of their games through 2001-2004, while the legendary Hawthorn side from 2012-2015 were undefeated in 79 per cent.
Since Australia’s women’s cricket team last lost a match in any format, the dominant All Blacks have lost seven Tests.
Despite this somewhat ridiculous level of performance, especially since the appointment of Matthew Mott as coach and Meg Lanning as captain, the recognition seems to be passing over our Australian women.
The Laureus World Sports Awards recognize some of the most influential athletes in the world, and since 2000 there has been an award for the Team of the Year.
The 2023 nominees have been released, featuring Argentina’s World Cup winning men’s football team, alongside England’s Lionesses and Red Bull Racing, but there has been no mention of our green and gold champions in particular.
Not once has Australia’s women’s cricket team ever been nominated, despite an unbeaten percentage of 79 per cent in 424 matches since the Awards began.
Cricket teams occasionally receive nominations, with the Australian men winning it in 2002 after a year in which they extended their Test winning streak record to 16 and won a home Ashes series.
The Australian men were nominated again in 2004 and 2008, while the England men were the last cricketers to be nominated in 2012.
It’s a blatant mistake for one of the most prestigious awards in world sport, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed since winning in South Africa.
ABC bleachers Jim Maxwell said on Twitter that they should win the award, while sports writer Rory Sackville asked if anyone could tell Laureus about (the Australian women).
Our Australian women’s cricketers serve as an inspiration to boys and girls everywhere, and maybe after another clinical victory, they’ll get credit for it.
