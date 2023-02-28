Portland coach sets up foundation after tennis star overdose





Griffin Hoffmann, 16, died in March 2022 after taking a single counterfeit painkiller. His coach wants to make a difference and protect other teens.

PORTLAND, Oregon. Coach Larry Hermida remembers 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann as the player who brought the McDaniel High School varsity tennis team together. Many children looked up to him, Hermida recalls. He was ready to become captain in his second year. Hoffmann, who made the top squad as a freshman at his school in Northeast Portland, also spread his love of the game far and wide, his coach said, and increased the number of teams from 15 players to nearly 25. Von Butenschoenen, now a 16-year-old high school student, remembers when Hoffmann first brought him in and taught him the basics. He was like a genius, Butenschoen said. “He didn’t make you nervous or afraid to screw up. (He) encouraged you. He made you feel welcome. 17-year-old Alan Hoang, now a senior at McDaniel, said Hoffmann made him a better player and made him feel inspired. He was like a child prodigy, Hoang said. I saw a bright future for him in tennis. I was really amazed by him. So is Hermida. On a Friday night last March, after spring tryouts, he asked Hoffmann to perform. I pulled him aside and I hold him, you are the leader and that got him very excited, says Hermida. Two days later, alone in his basement bedroom, Hoffmann took a small blue pill he thought was oxycodone, a pill that turned out to be counterfeit and contained a lethal dose of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. At first I don’t think any of us could believe it, Butenschoen remembered. We were like, ‘This is a joke.’ He united us all As news of Hoffmann’s death rippled through the team and the McDaniel High School community last spring, disbelief turned to shock and then grief. I considered Griffin my son, Hermida said. He had a huge impact in our lives, and my life, and (on) the kids on the team. As the weeks passed and the season progressed without McDaniel’s star, Hermida, a father himself, knew he had to do something, he said, that would make a difference. Then Hoffmann’s step-grandmother reached out and wanted to make a donation to the school. I said, I think we can do something bigger and better, Hermida recalled. “We can do more for the community.” And so, nearly a year after the team lost its captaincy, the Griffin Hoffmann Memorial Foundation, co-founded by Hermida and Hoffmann’s step-grandmother, was born. It’s a non-profit organization that, according to Hermida, aims to provide scholarships for McDaniel students to attend college, make tennis available to teens who can’t afford to play, and encourage critical conversation about continue fentanyl awareness. And with that mission and Griffin’s memory in mind, Coach Larry and Griffin’s family launched the foundation at the Portland Tennis Center on February 18, with a tournament bearing his name. He literally united us all, Griffins teammate Von Butenschoen said between rounds. And I think we all have that love for tennis thanks to Griffin. Every time I hit I try to get better for him, Alan Hoang added. After the tournament, families sat down at the table. Griffin liked Italian, Hermida said, followed by a presentation on the dangers of fentanyl. I think the best thing we can do is educate[our children],” Hermida said. The more they know, the better they can make better decisions. RELATED: ‘You have to assume it has fentanyl in it’: Fentanyl crisis claims lives in Oregon and Washington Fentanyl cannot erase memories Three days before the tournament, teammates, friends and family gathered at Hoffmann’s mother’s house to celebrate what would have been his 17th birthday. It’s a celebration of her son’s life, Kerry Cohen said, and one she wants to do every year. Cohen told the group a story about a dream she had, in which Griffin came to life in a photograph. And I hugged him and said I miss you so much! And he said I miss me too! There was a lot of laughter and crying, but mostly stories. I don’t think there’s anyone in my life besides my parents I’ve been able to talk to so freely, so comfortably, and with so much confidence, a teammate named Oscar said of Hoffmann. I always remember him as someone who was always there for you no matter what happened, Butenschoen said. I would just tell him I miss him, said Jack, another teammate. Then Hoffmann’s step-grandfather, Charlie Jett, turned to address the teens. He delivered a message that left no dry eyes in the room. Griffin, although he’s not here tonight, has given you a wonderful gift. He will always be with you, and the memories you have started to suffocate, Jett said. No one could take that away from you. No fentanyl. None of that. You have a friend for the rest of your life. New ball, new game, new game Back at the Portland Tennis Center, Coach Hermida shared another memory he hopes will live on: Hoffmann’s signature tennis phrase. New ball, new game, new game, Hermida explained. What he basically said is that you just move forward. Don’t look at your previous mistake. But just keep going. It’s something Cohen finds particularly painful. He says you can make a mistake and move on. But (Griffin) made a mistake that he couldn’t go on with, Cohen said. Both said through the foundation they hope that the way the 16-year-old tennis captain lived will live on. Especially, his mother said, when it comes to her son’s generosity and his big heart. It’s about celebrating him, says Cohen. It’s about keeping his name and his mission alive. Hermida said donations to the Griffin Hoffmann Memorial Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) in Oregon, can be made through Venmo @GHMFoundation, or through Zelle at [email protected]

