Novak Djokovic breaks the record for most weeks as world number one tennis player





Novak Djokovic has broken the record for the most time spent at number one in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, starting his 378th week at the ATP’s top spot and surpassing Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. Most important points: Novak Djokovic passed Roger Federer in March 2021 for the longest time at the top of the men’s rankings

Novak Djokovic passed Roger Federer in March 2021 for the longest time at the top of the men’s rankings He regained the top spot after winning the Australian Open in January

He regained the top spot after winning the Australian Open in January Djokovic is trying to get an exemption to play upcoming tournaments in the US He already had the man mark, eclipsing Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021. “I’m naturally flattered. Extremely, extremely proud and happy with this achievement,” Djokovic said in a video posted to social media, referring to Graf as “one of the greatest, most legendary tennis players”. Following Djokovic and Graf on the list of most weeks as number one are Martina Navratilova, with 332, and Serena Williams, with 319, followed by Federer. Automated rankings began in the 1970s. Djokovic finished at the top of the ATP for seven years, another men’s record. The 35-year-old from Serbia returned to number one this time by winning the Australian Open in January, jumping from number five to overtake Carlos Alcaraz, who missed out on the first major of the year. While the Melbourne Park title was Djokovic’s 22nd at a grand slam tournament, tying Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history, he still stands behind Williams’ record of 23 in the Open era and Margaret Court’s all- time record of 24. Djokovic is 12-0 so far in 2023, heading into this week’s tournament in Dubai. He managed to return to the top of the rankings despite being unable to compete in a handful of major tournaments in 2022, including the Australian Open and USOpen, due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19. While he was able to compete for his 10th Australian Open title this year after the government eased travel restrictions, doubts remain about his standing for two major US events starting in March in Indian Wells and Miami. permission to travel to the country. Travel restrictions for the US are expected to be eased ahead of the US Open in September. AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-28/novak-djokovic-most-weeks-number-one-tennis-player/102031284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos