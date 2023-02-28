Sports
Ashneer Grover’s third unicorn to venture into fantasy cricket with CrickPe
Ashneer Grovers Third Unicorn filed a trademark for the CrickPe brand name and associated logo on January 28 and revealed some details about the app
According to scant details gathered on the website, the fantasy sports game would allow users to compete with friends and real cricketers
The CrickPe app is currently in progress and even the website is currently in an unfinished state
BharatPes ousted co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover ventures into the competitive fantasy sports arena with his latest venture Third Unicorn, filed a trademark application for a fantasy cricket platform called CrickPe.
Documents filed with the government’s Trademark Registrar Office showed that CrickPes services include creating an online community for registered users to participate in the management of sports leagues and fantasy sports leagues and related operations, voting, auctions, coaching, play calling, contract negotiations, salary negotiations, player transactions and player substitutions.
The trademark for the word CrickPe and associated logo was filed on January 28, 2023 and is currently being processed by the trademark authority, according to documents filed by Third Unicorn.
In addition, CrickPe also has a website, but it is currently unfinished and contains a lot of dummy or placeholder text for sections such as the game features and the team behind the app.
What is Ashneer Grovers CrickPe?
The CrickPe website indicates the existence of an app on Android and iOS as well as some of the app’s features.
Based on the information currently available on the CrickPes website, the game offers features such as competing against real cricket players and allowing users to directly reward cricket players for their performance on the field.
In addition, users can also compete with their friends on CrickPe just like on other fantasy sports apps.
It should be noted that the company has not yet received the trademark for CrickPe. The Trademark Registrar’s Office has provisionally sent the application to Vienna Codification.
For the uninitiated, the Vienna Codification applies to a non-text trademark application that contains a logo or artwork. When a trademark application is filed, a Viennese code is assigned to it if the trademark contains a logo or figurative elements.
The Viennese codification process is carried out by the Registry, enabling trademark searches for logos or artwork. Once this process is completed, there is still a long way to go in the registration process, followed by an investigation, formalities check, public warning and finally registration.
Ashneers CrickPe comes about eight months after he first announced Third Unicorn in July 2022which registered the company with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) on July 6.
On a more personal level, the launch of CrickPe comes at a time when Ashneer Grover is embroiled in two cases – one against BharatPe for alleged financial irregularities and libeland one against BharatPe’s co-founder Bhavik Koladiya on share ownership in the company.
According to the terms and conditions posted on the CrickPes site, the app is developed by NetSolutions India Private Limited, who incidentally also developed apps for BharatMove, the B2B retail technology company founded by Shwetank Jainthe brother of Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover.
Interestingly, the name CrickPe is closely associated with BharatPe, which is already formally a trademark claim against PhonePe for using the Pe suffix. It remains to be seen if CrickPe will also face similar pushback over the suffix and given Grover’s former ties to BharatPe.
CrickPe joins busy fantasy cricket scene
By all indications, Ashneer Grover’s CrickPe would be competing with Dream11, MPL, Games24x7s my11circle and a host of other fantasy sports startups in India. Recently, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar announced his entry into the entrepreneurial space with the launch of the fantasy game platform Trade Fantasy Game.
But this is a super-competitive space and customer acquisition is largely driven by high marketing spend, something that has proven difficult for startups in recent months. For example, ShareChat pulled the plug on its fantasy gaming platform Jeet11, which led to the layoffs of 100 employees at the social media unicorn.
It remains to be seen where CrickPe gets the money it no doubt needs for a wider launch, as Grover recently publicly told VCs to stay away from Third Unicornclaiming that the company would only use desi/self-earned capital.
