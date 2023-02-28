How Clemson football landed Dutch Fork RB Jarvis Green

Sometimes it pays to fly under the radar.

Just ask Jarvis Green.

Ignored by Power 5 football programs despite eye-popping stats as a runback to Irmos Dutch Fork High SchoolGreen committed to James Madison ahead of his senior season after not receiving an offer from South Carolina’s Clemsons Dabo Swinney or Shane Beamer.

By the end of last fall, he had rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns, including 292 yards on offense and four touchdowns in a 47-10 win against Fort Dorchester in the AAAAA class title game on December 3.

I don’t understand why Dabo and Beamer don’t smash the doors here, said Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts after the game.

Clemson knocked five days later, followed by Virginia Tech.

I don’t know why it took so long, Green said. I came in game after game playing my heart out and putting up some crazy numbers. I felt overlooked because no Power 5 offers came in for me, but I knew I had the talent and I never doubted myself.

Not much could be said about the schools that were not convinced, which continued to surprise both Green and his coach.

Why did it take me so long to get attention? That I can’t answer, said Green. I had the stats and stuff so I don’t know why it took so long.

But what about Green’s measurable values?

Was he too short? Green checks in at 5-foot-11, the same as future teammate Will Shipley.

Was he too light? He weighs 190 pounds, five pounds more than his position coach, CJ Spiller, when he signed with Clemson in 2006.

Was he too slow? Green clocked a 40-meter sprint in 4.43 seconds.

That was finally enough for Swinney. Five days after receiving his offer from Clemson, Green cast his lot with the Tigers.

I was always a fan of Clemson, Green said. Clemson was my dream school.

Green’s effort earns Clemson a recruit at Dutch Fork for the third consecutive year. When he enlists in June, he will rejoin former teammates Will Taylor and Antonio Williams.

Underrated? Oh yes, sure, Williams said of Green. We’re getting a dog; he has always been a dog. At Dutch Fork I could always count on him.

He’s just a runner and a hard worker and you need a guy like that in the running back position. He can catch it from the backfield. He’s just an all round good player.

Green, one of two three-star running backs in Clemson’s Class of 2023 along with Jamarius Haynes of Roanoke, Alabama, is eager to get started under Spiller, a former All-American for the Tigers.

He’s a great coach and a great human being, just a fun person to hang out with, said Green, who was named South Carolina’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year last month. I can see myself learning from him for the next four or five years.

Coach Spiller always told me to just trust the process and it worked. I was just patient and waited my turn because I knew I was good enough.

And how.

You can’t tackle him, Knotts said. You can’t tackle him if he’s on the edge.

Few did. Green amassed 4,608 yards and 78 touchdowns during his career, while also making 89 receptions for an additional 1,202 yards and 11 scores.

It may be a while before Green starts putting up big numbers at Clemson, with juniors Shipley and Phil Mafah firmly entrenched in the top two running back spots, but that doesn’t mean Green isn’t eager to get into the Tigers playbook deposit and connect with new players. assault coordinator Garrett Riley.

I’ve spoken to him a few times, Green said. He sounds like a great guy and I know he has a great playbook because what he did at TCU was great. He knows what he’s doing. I’m ready to learn the script.

And it won’t be James Madisons.

I think it was actually great that I was under the radar, Green said. Because it turned out the way I wanted it.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.