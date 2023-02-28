Prep boys hockey: Evjen’s late goal lifts Hermantown past Hibbing/Chisholm – Duluth News Tribune





DULUTH Despite all the talk of Hermantown being an unbeatable juggernaut in Section 7A, someone apparently forgot to tell Hibbing/Chisholm. The game looked set to end at two when Aaron Evjen took a pass from Josh Kauppinen and found the corner over Bluejacket goaltender Brayden Boyer for the game winner with about 16 seconds left. It was just a huge sigh of relief, Evjen said as he saw the puck hit the net. We fought hard and we couldn’t get a bounce, but we finally found one. Hermantown players celebrate after a 3-2 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A boys’ hockey semi-final at Amsoil Arena on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Diary The Bluejackets defense frustrated the Hawks all night, intervening in front of the net and preventing Hermantown’s offense from being seen. They were incredible at home, said Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews. I thought we had a chance to get to the net and we wanted to get to the wall, pull up and try to make that second pass later, which wasn’t there because they were in the lane. Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz attempted a 1-3-1 fall to give Boyer some more time. The Bluejackets trailed 2-0 after two periods in the teams first game of the year, but allowed four goals in the third period in a 6-0 defeat. We thought if we could get pucks behind their D, we could get a new line and we’d have a chance to have a little more energy to attack, Rewertz said. I thought the guys did really well. We got some sales through the neutral zone early on. Hermantown Captain Wyatt Carlson said some guys forgot some things, but the Bluejackets had something to do with it too. Hermantown’s Drew Nelson carries the puck against the Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A Semifinal at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Diary Obviously, they’re a tough team, Carlson said. Both fought for the last game of the season. They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re strong, and they don’t want to give up, just like we don’t want to give up. After a scoreless first period, it looked like the floodgates were about to open as Hermantowns Sam Swenson and Evjen scored 32 seconds apart in the second period, but the Bluejackets defense stiffened and Andrew Lehman got a shot past Hermantowns Dane Callaway with 9 seconds left in the game. period of time. Pat made some adjustments in the second period, but I liked the way we adapted to what they were doing, Rewertz said. They tried to stretch the zone and our guys adapted great all night. Boyer made 45 saves for the Bluejackets, while Callaway made 15 saves for the Hawks. For Hermantown, it wasn’t Carlson, Dallas Vieau or Kade Kohanski who were on the scoresheet, but Andrews didn’t forget what they did to set up the Hawks score. (Hibbing/Chisholm) performed very, very well, but I was very proud of our guys, conversely, because they persevered and didn’t get frustrated, didn’t panic, Andrews said. I know some of our top guys didn’t get points, but part of the reason other guys were able to get points is the top guys wore them out. Then the chefs were there and a guy like Aaron Evjen steps forward, does as we asked, keeps the game simple, goes within the dots and throws the puck into the back of the net. Hermantown will play against the winner of Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. To score in the first period Not to score. Second Period Scoring 1. H, Sam Swenson (Drew Nelson, Weston Bohlman) 6:24; 2. H, Aaron Evjen (Mason Sundbom, Rocco Eriksen), 6:56; 3. HC, Andrew Lehman (Beau Frider), 16:51. Third Period Scoring 4. HC, Christian Dickson, (Broden Fawcett), 4:25; 5. H, Evjen (Josh Kauppinen, River Freeman, 4:45 p.m. Saves Brayden Boyer, HC, 45; Dane Callaway, H, 14. Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski looks set to get the puck past defenseman Christian Edmonds of Hibbing/Chisholm during their Section 7A boys’ hockey semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Diary

Jamey Malcomb has been a high school sportscaster for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He has covered news and sports for the past six years for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history and literature and also holds a master’s degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.

