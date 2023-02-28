Cricket: Black Caps v England last day







Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz New Zealand are just one wicket away from an unlikely and historic Test victory in a heart-pounding finish in Wellington, though England are down the last few runs to win. England need just seven runs to win the Second Test against New Zealand; the Black Caps just need the last wicket with the English tail batting now. Ben Foakes has just been sent off after leading the England batsman with a crucial 35. England are 251 for 9 after a collapse that saw four quick wickets fall in the Basin Reserve, but they went into the lunch break with 168 for five. Root put the pressure back on the Black Caps with an unbeaten 74 from 74 balls, while an ailing Stokes, who was struggling with an obvious knee problem, was 20 not out, the pair having put up 88 runs for the sixth wicket. New Zealand’s attack was a bowler behind, with pace bowler Matt Henry forced off with a back problem late in the session. England resumed on 48 before one o’clock, needing a further 210 runs for victory, and were rocked by two wickets in the first half hour. Night watchman Ollie Robinson was out for two when he tried to pull a delivery from Tim Southee way off the stump. He sent a top edge high behind the slips, as Michael Bracewell jogged back to take the catch. Opener Ben Duckett was out three overs later for 33 when he went on the attack, caught chopping off Henry’s wide delivery. Neil Wagner, on the receiving end of some punishing spells from England’s batters this series, dismissed Ollie Pope for 14, the number three sending a lead straight to Tom Latham in the slips. England’s man of the moment Harry Brook came to center but was run off without facing a ball when Root made a shock call for a single after pushing a Southee ball into the gully. Bracewell dove off the slips and threw to the stumps where wicket-keeper Tom Blundell knocked off the bails with Brook well off his ground.

Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz New Zealand introduced spin before the drink break, with Bracewell coming on the attack, but the tactic backfired when Root hit a six and two fours in successive balls in the all-rounder’s first over. Stokes got lucky at one point, when Henry found the shoulder of his bat, but the ball pinged harmlessly through Blundell’s gloves. England won the first Test at Mount Maunganui by 267 runs and victory at Wellington will secure their first test series victory in New Zealand since 2008. If New Zealand wins, it will be only the fourth time in test cricket that a side forced to follow has achieved a victory. Two Tests – England against Australia at Edgbaston in 1981 and India against Australia at Kolkata in 2001 – have become sporting classics. —Reuters

