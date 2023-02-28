15 future fantasy football stars to watch

A new Super Bowl champion may have been crowned two weeks ago, but the NFL is a 365-day proposition. Fans of the game start looking ahead to “next season” well before the confetti falls and the Lombardi is hoisted. Between blockbuster trades, free agency, and an infusion of up-and-coming talent, roster glory is in constant flux.

However, being ahead of the league’s calendar isn’t as overwhelming as one might think. Not with pros like Matt Bowen and the ESPN Fantasy team delivering need-to-know nuggets throughout the off-season. Bowen, a seven-year NFL vet, serves as one of ESPN’s design experts. He has already spent a week in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl and will be keeping a close eye on all the action on the combine.

I asked him which new rookies he thought would impress in Indianapolis. After comparing the notes, we compiled a list of names and identified the events that could showcase their talents and potentially push them onto the design boards.

Quarterbacks

The talent at signal-caller runs deep into 2023. In fact, four QBs are expected to be selected within the first 10 picks in the April draft. It’s unlikely that any of them will post top-12 fantasy numbers in their first season. However, given the landscape of the position, it is imperative to familiarize yourself with their skills. There are many needy teams and some interesting potential matches.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, the 21-year-old has the qualities to excel at the next level. He is a playmaker with poise and precision. Possessing elite pocket mobility and the arm talent to service every level of the field, Young has that fight up his sleeve.

However, what he does not possess is size. His measurements on the combine harvester will remind teams and coaches what he has to overcome. However, with a handful of 6-foot-1-and-shorter dual-threat QBs thriving in the league in recent years, Young’s stock shouldn’t suffer too much if he finished at 5-foot-11.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

The antithesis of Young in terms of build, Stroud has prototypical dimensions and is currently listed at 6-3, 218 pounds. A Heisman finalist in 2021 and ’22, the Buckeye is an accurate passer with excellent mechanics and decision-making skills. According to Bowen, Stroud’s performance against Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve illustrates the 21-year-old’s ability to withstand pressure. He is expected to perform the throwing drills in Indy well.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis is a big man (6-4, 230 pounds) with an even bigger arm. While he can sail the ball upfield with ease and generally remains an accurate passer, there are questions about his touch and placement of the ball. The tools are there, but nuance may be lacking (at this stage). The throwing drills will be key for the New England native. Scouts and coaches will want to see if Levis can be an accurate pitcher in a practiced session. His ability to impress with a bit of finesse could determine whether he goes behind or ahead of Stroud.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson is all about that edge, something that NFL coaches and fantasy managers crave. He has the size, arm strength, mobility and overall physical skills to stun at the next level. However, with just 13 career starts to his name, he doesn’t have an abundance of experience or tape. Some big athletic test numbers – especially in the broad and vertical jumps – could showcase his speed and explosiveness and convince teams to invest in his dazzling potential.

Running backs

From top talent like Breece Hall to Isiah Pacheco, the seventh-round roster, rookie running backs were once again fantasy contributors in 2022. The position has regularly spawned fantasy producers in players’ first campaign. This year’s class is a mix of obvious and under-the-radar talent.

Sesame Robinson, Texas

There’s nothing under the radar about Robinson. An instant producer in its true freshman effort, the Longhorn quite literally burst onto the scene… and never stopped churning. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner finished his college career with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns (fourth in UT history).

He also forced 201 missed tackles in the past three seasons, by far the most in the FBS in that span. Robinson’s stop-and-go ability (especially considering his six-foot, 220-pound frame) is awe-inspiring. His acceleration and close range speed should be fully displayed in the 10-yard split (first 10 yards of the 40-yard dash).

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

A multisport athlete who lined up as a wide receiver in high school, Gibbs shines as a pass catcher. He led the rank in forced missed tackles on receptions (18) in 2022. The Georgia native is a dual-threat electric back who should easily fit into any pro schedule, and he earned high praise from Bowen, who compared Gibbs to Dalvin Cook. . He thinks to crush the 20-yard shuttlecock and three-cone drill, leaning into his next-level suddenness and lateral agility.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Spears’ stock rises after that an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. Possessing what Bowen calls “big-play juice,” Spears is explosive as a runner and receiver. He has the potential to contribute directly on third downs. He thinks to amaze in the 40-yard dash and the 20-yard shuttle.

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

McIntosh is a potential late round gem and has the attributes to emerge as a solid player in the pros. He is a natural hands catcher who recorded zero drops on 90 targets during his Georgia career. A marvel in the open field, McIntosh’s lateral agility and vision command respect. A time of less than 7.0 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle can cause a serious buzz.

Wide receivers

The last few years have spoiled us with an abundance of blue-chip talent at the receiver position. This year’s lesson isn’t quite as deep, but there’s still plenty of main character energy to keep an eye on.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Mate. Speed. Jumping ability. Johnston is perhaps the most versatile candidate in the 2023 class. Possessing a rare physical profile, Johnston is explosive during his breaks and dangerous after capture. At six feet tall, he thinks he’ll crush the vertical jump (that catch beam does). He should also post a solid 40 time (think 4.4 seconds at the halfway mark).

Jordan Addison, USC

Addison’s playing exudes cunning. Before transferring to USC in 2022, he earned top honors as the nation’s top college-wide receiver, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 after posting a statistic of 100 receptions – 1,593 yards – 17 touchdowns in Pittsburgh. What the 21-year-old lacks in size (six feet, 175 pounds), he makes up for in technique. His route running prowess shows in the wide receiver drills. From a training perspective, the 40-yard dash will be key for Addison. Expect (and root for) a time of less than 4.5.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Despite sharing the field with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Smith-Njigba managed to record a historic 1,606 receiving yards and 9 TDs on 95 grabs in 2021. Unfortunately, the follow-up wasn’t nearly as impressive as the Buckeye was limited to just three games due to a hamstring injury last season.

However, his overall talent – elite ball skills, impressive footwork and soft hands – has kept NFL teams intrigued and enamored in equal parts. Scouts and coaches will likely want to evaluate Smith-Njigba’s explosiveness as well as his catch-and-run speed. Keep an eye on his numbers in the 10-yard split and three-cone drill.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

A smooth trail runner with excellent balance and body control, Flowers opens easily. The 22-year-old was prolific in college despite playing with an underpowered offense and took most of his shots on the outside. That’s surprising considering his petite build (5-9, 182 pounds). While he will likely be relegated to the slot in the NFL (at least early in his career), his overall traits make him a consistent producer. He is expected to fly in the 40-yard dash.

Jalin Hyatt, Tenn

After two consecutive seasons of catching fewer than 25 balls and running less than 280 yards, Hyatt joined the gym, grew up, and broke out in his junior endeavor. The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner led the position in slot WLs (12) last season. He is a vertically extended target that can cause conflict with his speed. His 40m sprint time should be fire.

Tight ends

Everyone knows about the “freshman tight ends don’t produce in fantasy” trope. And for the most part, it’s an accurate adage. Still, the class of 2023 is tied with young talent. Streamers and dynasty enthusiasts will want to take note.

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Widely regarded as the most polished TE in this year’s version, Mayer boasts a rare mix of excellent receiving and blocking skills. He can drive after the catch while also dominating as a run blocker. The latter part of his game isn’t flashy for fantasy fans, but it does keep him on the pitch and give him valuable scoring opportunities. While a mid-4.6 time in the 40-yard sprint would captivate his stock, what he does in the route-running drills will be particularly revealing.

Sam La Porta, Iowa

LaPorta has the tools to emerge as a consistent middle-of-the-field producer in the NFL. He may not be the hottest prospect (despite coming from Tight End U), but his reliable hands and extensive route tree could land him a next-level Heath Miller-esque career. The Iowa product already heard its name on Day 2…but it requires a strong showing in the 40-yard dash (mid-4.6 range).

Follow Liz on social media @LizLoza_FF.