Novak Djokovic: The numbers and stats behind his 378 weeks as world number 1 after breaking Steffi Graf’s record

Add another to the history books: Novak Djokovic has been leading the world for weeks as No. 1 in the world.

Having already held the record as No. 1 on the ATP Tour for most weeks, Djokovic is now a far cry from second-seeded Roger Federer (310 weeks) and third-seeded Pete Sampras (286 weeks). Djokovic has now reached 378 weeks and passed Steffi Graf’s record of 377, which has stood since her retirement in 1999.

It is a major achievement in Djokovic’s career.

Djokovic placed great importance on breaking Federer’s record, so much so that he modified his schedule afterward and shortened it slightly to focus primarily on winning more Grand Slam titles.

That he has played fewer events, sometimes by choice, sometimes due to Covid-19 rules, and still passed Graf as number 1 most weeks is a testament to his quality.

We break down the numbers behind Djokovic’s record-breaking time at the top of the ATP rankings.

Weeks as world number 1: 378

Djokovic has spent more time at the top of the rankings than Graf, Federer, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Pete Sampras. He has had 169 more weeks as No. 1 than Rafael Nadal and more than double John McEnroe’s total of 170 weeks.

Djokovic first reached world No. 1 in the summer of 2011, having spent most of the previous three years behind Federer and Nadal in the rankings.

He held the top spot for a year, then lost it to Federer, then won it back, then lost it, got it back again, and had his longest unbroken streak of 122 weeks as world No. 1. When his streak ended in 2016 it was Andy Murray who took over, and then the No. 1 spot switched hands between Nadal and Federer before Djokovic returned to No. 1 in November 2018.

That is, Djokovic’s record was set during an extremely competitive period.

Most weeks at world No. 1 in history

Player Weeks as number 1 in the world Novak Djokovic 378 Steffi Graf 377 Martina Navratilova 332 Serena Williams 319 Roger Federer 310

Since Djokovic first became world number 1 in 2011, Federer has spent just 25 weeks at the top of the ranking. Nadal had 107 weeks as No. 1 in the same period and Murray had 41 weeks.

In arguably the most high-profile era in tennis history, Djokovic has spent far more time as world No. 1 than any of his main rivals. That clearly speaks to high level consistency, mastering all surfaces throughout the season, dealing with the pressure of being at the top of the game and being able to evolve.

Djokovic’s ability to win on hard courts, clay courts and grass has been key to improving Graf’s record. He is the only male player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and he has done so twice. One of only three players to have won the French Open more than once this century, along with Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, he has excelled on grass and hard courts.

It seems likely that Djokovic would have spent even more time at the top if he hadn’t missed several tournaments over the past two years because he wasn’t vaccinated.

Djokovic has also spent 147 weeks as No. 2 and 152 weeks as No. 3.

Longest stretch as number 1 in the world: 122 weeks

Djokovic’s longest run at No. 1 was between July 2014 and November 2016.

He took over after winning his seventh Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon. He rounded out the 2014 season by winning the China Open, Paris Masters and ATP Finals. He was No. 1 for the entire 2015 season, which is considered one of the best of his career, as he won three Grand Slam singles titles and the ATP Finals, as well as reaching the French Open final. Djokovic remained No. 1 until Murray suffered a tear in the second half of 2016, reaching first place in Paris for the first time.

Shortest route as number 1 in the world: 12 weeks

The start of 2022 has been a tough time keeping up with the No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic remained No. 1 despite not playing at the Australian Open, but lost it when he returned to Dubai. Daniil Medvedev’s time as No. 1 lasted just three weeks before a shock defeat to Gael Monfils in Indian Wells saw him return to Djokovic, who again failed to play in the tournament due to his vaccination status.

Djokovic spent 12 weeks as No. 1 before dropping to No. 3 following his quarterfinal loss at the French Open. Medvedev retook the top spot with Alexander Zverev at No. 2, marking the first time since November 2003 that neither of the Big Four occupied the top two spots in the rankings.

Grand Slam titles won as world No. 1: 13

Djokovic has won 13 of his 22 Grand Slam singles titles after entering the tournament as world No. 1.

The first Slam he won as world No. 1 was the 2011 US Open, when he defeated Nadal in the final in four sets.

Djokovic started ranked No. 5 in the world before his most recent major win at the Australian Open, while the lowest he has reached in winning a Grand Slam was at Wimbledon in 2018.

Djokovic entered the tournament as world No. 21, becoming the lowest-ranked man to win Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic, now Djokovic’s coach, in 2001, when he was world No. 125.

Djokovic has returned to world No. 1 several times after winning a Grand Slam, including after this year’s Australian Open, the 2020 Australian Open and 2014 Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 Australian Open Image credit: Imago

Will Djokovic reach 400 weeks as number 1?

Daniil Medvedev said in early 2021 that Djokovic is definitely capable of becoming world number 1 for 400 weeks, and he is approaching the milestone.

Djokovic was at 311 weeks when Medvedev said he could reach 400, and now he only needs 28 more to do so.

What happens in the next six weeks could be important as Djokovic is unsure whether he will play at Indian Wells or the Miami Open as he has not been vaccinated and thus cannot enter the United States. He has said he hopes for positive news on both events.

If he is able to play the Sunshine Double, he will most likely extend his lead as No. 1 over Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, if he doesn’t play, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas could have a chance to overtake him, although Alcaraz has plenty of points to defend in both tournaments.

Several pieces as No. 1: Seven

Djokovic is in his seventh race as world number 1.

Reaching number 1 for the first time in 2011, he spent 53 weeks at the top, then 48 in his next spell, before reaching his longest streak of 122 weeks.

In recent years, the No. 1 has changed hands more often. Djokovic held onto it when the season was interrupted due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, then took it back after a short stint from Daniil Medvedev in early 2022. Djokovic lost it that summer and has only just reclaimed it after Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz both had time at the top.

Year End No. 1 Ends: Seven

Djokovic holds the ATP record for most seasons finished ranked No. 1 in the world.

By winning the ATP Finals in 2022, he claimed his seventh year-end No. 1 finish to break a tie with Sampras to take two points ahead of Federer, Nadal and Connors.

Biggest drop from No. 1: Five weeks outside the top 20

Since Djokovic first broke into the top 10 in 2007, he has only been outside the top 10 for about a year.

In 2018, he dropped out of the top 20 for the first time in 12 years after elbow surgery and some of the most inconsistent performances of his career.

In August, he was back in the top 10 and reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking after the Paris Masters, two years after losing it to Murray.

Oldest number 1 in the world ever?

At 35 years and nine months old, Djokovic is currently the second oldest world No. 1 in history.

Federer holds the record as the oldest, as he was 36 years and 10 months old when he was last ousted from the top spot on June 18.

If Djokovic wants to pass Federer, he must be number 1 again after April 2024.

Williams holds the record for the oldest WTA No. 1 at 35 years and four months.

