Sports
Cyclones’ black players hope to attract new faces to hockey
CINCINNATI Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Jalen Smereck grew up in a Detroit hockey family.
His father loved the sport and passed that passion on to him by coaching him and his brother in youth hockey, Smerec said. But despite growing up in the town affectionately known as Hockeytown, the sport didn’t reflect Smerec or his family.
Smerec is African American.
The 26-year-old didn’t see many players who looked like him as a kid when he watched the Red Wings or other National Hockey League clubs. Just as importantly, he said, there weren’t many black players with him on the ice or in the locker rooms when he was learning to play the game.
The The Associated Press reported in October that more than 90% of players in the NHL are white, just like almost all coaches and officials. The numbers in minor league hockey are not much different.
Now, as one of three black players on the Cyclones 22-man roster, Smereck is serious about his job as a role model for black fans who dream of playing hockey at the highest level. He also wants to help attract a new audience to the sport.
It’s absolutely unique, Smerec said of the Cyclones locker room. We all want to be great hockey players, but I think we also understand that we have a lot of younger fans who look up to us.
What you need to know
- The Cincinnati Cyclones have three black players on their 22-man roster
- About 90% of current NHL players are white
- The team’s coach, who is also black, believes the players can be important role models for non-white athletes who dream of being professional hockey players
Throughout the season, Smerec will often be paired with fellow defenders Dajon Mingo or Josh Burnside, both of whom are black. The trio has helped the Cyclones tie for first place in the ECHLs Central Division heading into the final two months of the regular season.
Mingo, who hails from the Detroit area, was the only black player on the Cyclones roster that started last season. The team also featured Yushiroh Hirano, who later that season became the first Japanese-born player to score a goal in the American Hockey League.
Burnside joined the Cyclones mid-season last year. This is Smereck’s first season playing for Cincinnati.
This is a cool place to play, said Mingo. We have a good dressing room and a great group of guys who love his game and enjoy playing together. That said, it’s nice to have someone in the locker room who looks like you because you’ve been through some of the same things on and off the ice.
Mingo is older than some of his peers. The 32-year-old said it was rare to see a non-white player in youth hockey leagues in the early 1990s or 2000s.
He remembered traveling with teams in the past and they were mistaken for a basketball team because people weren’t used to seeing black hockey players.
The sport has been growing in recent years, especially in the United States, Mingo said. But he feels there is still work to be done.
I’ve been the only (black player) before and it can be weird, he added. Obviously you’re all there because you love hockey, but having someone who’s been through similar things in life is different.
However, having a diverse roster is bigger than just being in the locker room, Mingo said. He noted that many of the team’s fans are younger. It’s important to have players who look like them and come from similar backgrounds, Mingo said.
It’s great to look into the crowd and see young kids having fun and enjoying the game of hockey, he added. Who knows? They could play here one day.
Burnside had a different experience growing up in Canada. Youth hockey was much more diverse in Brampton, Ontario, just outside Toronto, he said. But even then there were other challenges, ranging from a lack of diverse stars in the game to socioeconomic challenges that keep people from deciding to play hockey, he said.
Our first job is of course to help our club win games, but I think we all understand that sometimes people who watch us see more than just hockey players, said 28-year-old Burnside.
Jason Payne, the Cyclones head coach, knows firsthand the experiences of a black person in pro hockey. The former left winger bounced around several minor league hockey organizations during a 14-year career before moving into coaching.
Regardless of where he played, be it London, Ontario or Wheeling, W. Va. Payne was probably the only player of color on his team.
Everyone in our locker room is first and foremost a great hockey player. They wouldn’t be here if they couldn’t play, Payne said. But it’s important to be able to show that this is a game for everyone, and these guys show that.
The NHL only had 54 active players last season who were Arab, Asian, Black, Latino or Native American. And the numbers are even smaller in the coaching ranks.
Payne is one of the few black men to coach a professional hockey team. But he hopes that will change.
Earlier this season, Joel Martin, the first-year head coach of Payne and Kalamazoo K-Wings, made history by becoming the first black man to coach against another in North American professional hockey history.
Payne said he enjoys talking about race and diversity in hockey because it’s the only way to change the sport.
It’s something we don’t take lightly, he said. Hopefully these guys can show young players that they can come here too if they work hard.
Diversity is an important part of the Cyclones culture, according to Kristin Ropp, vice president and general manager of the franchise. She noted that giving young fans heroes to idolize is good, but it’s also important for company culture, she said.
We live that hockey is mantra for everyone, Ropp added. If a player can play our brand of hockey and play it with character and integrity, he has a place in our locker room.
Broadening the demographics of their fanbase is good for business and the game, Ropp said.
To that end, the franchise established the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation in December 2016. The foundation helps youth players with the costs associated with practicing the sport. They provide equipment and ice time, whether at their home rink in Heritage Bank Center or at other hockey or skating facilities in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
The club also regularly hosts clinics and meet-and-greet events at local schools across the region. They also invite groups of students to the games.
Payne emphasized a desire to promote the game to draw more people to the game, whether fans and players or the next generation of general managers, scouts and coaches.
We all love hockey. Our main goal is to get kids to see hockey as a potential opportunity so they can fall in love with it too, he added.
