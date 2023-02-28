GCB 4 Day Inter County Cricket





Scoreboard

Demarara 282 Berbice P/N 313-8 J Sinclair not out 92 N Smith b. Barwell 24 S Joseph b Barnwell 0 Extras 26 (b-1, lb-12, nb-13) Total 330 from 94 overs FoW: 330, 330, Bowling

Torrington 10-2-32-1, Ali-Mohammed 14-3-63-2 Barnwell 19-3-54-4, Neath 23-9-46-0, Sankar 11-0-54-1, Looknaut 15-2-68-2 Demerara 2nd Inns S. Singh not out 37 M. Nandu c Anderson b Joseph 3 T Imlach b Smith 3 A Persaud LBW b K Sinclair 1 L Johnson not out 1 Extras: 12 (b-8, lb-8) Total for 3 weeks 61 from 28.3 overs) FoW: 14, 33, 40 Bowling:

shepherd 6-4-7-0, blacksmith 8-1-12-1, Joseph 5.3-2-13-1, Permaul 2-1-2-0 K Sinclair 7-3-11-1 Barnwell takes 4-54 before the rain makes short work of day three The shortened penultimate of GCB’s 4-day Inter County first round started in bright sunshine before the rain had the last word and days played were called at 4:15pm, with the vaunted Demerara top order failing to fire in yesterday’s overcast conditions at Providence Stadium. Demerara, who made 282 in their first innings to which Berbice replied with 330, were 61-3 after 28 overs as rain stopped the game for the day. Opener Sachin Singh was on 37 off 87 balls with six fours while skipper Leon Johnson, struggling to get the ball off the square, was unbeaten on one off 29 balls. Such was the dominance of the Berbice bowling attack that skipper and left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, the only bowler to take over 500 first-class wickets for Guyana, delivered just two overs yesterday. Play kicks off today at 09:00, the final with the team starting with a slim 13-run lead with seven wickets in hand. It took Chris Barnwell and Demerara 35 minutes to bowl clean Nail Smith (25) and Shamar Joseph (0) to unseat Berbice as Junior Sinclair was stranded eight years after a first Inter-County century. Sinclair started the day at 84 with his team 313-8 and was out of partners after facing 147 balls, batting for 214 minutes and hitting the boundary nine times and clearing four times. He shared in a 51-run ninth wicket stand with Smith who made 25 as Barnwell finished 4-54 while Richie had Looknauth 2-68 and Renaldo Ali-Mohammed 2-63. Demerara started their second innings trailing 48 and had a poor start when their most informed batsman, 19-year-old Matthew Nandu, was pushed on his back foot by pacer Shamar Joseph and flied out to second slip at 14-1 . Singh and Tevin Imlach, who made 62 in the first innings, saw Demerara lunch 23-1 with Singh on 13 and Imlach on three. After the break, Imlach (3) was bowled by Nail Smith 33-2 before Akshaya Persaud, who averaged 9.50 from eight first-class innings, continued his poor form with replays confirming he was hit squarely on an arm. ball from Kevin Sinclair at 40-3. Singh hit Shepherd for a boundary before hitting Smith for another as he was the only Demerara batsman willing to counterattack. The left-handed DCC Opener continued to pick the bad balls and grabbed a pair of fours from the lively Joseph. Skipper Leon Johnson, who made his First Class debut at the age of 16 and has played at this level for two decades, joined Singh as conditions became increasingly cloudy; conditions enjoyed by Berbice’s bowlers. With Smith and Joseph producing wonderful lateral moves at a good pace, Johnson looked unsure as he was knocked off his stump on a number of occasions as the vivacious 23-year-old Joseph tested his Guyana captain with a mean bouncer. Singh drove Joseph for four to 50 in the 25th over, while Johnson struggled to get the ball off the square when Kevin Sinclair, in one of his best spells in Red Ball cricket, bounced and turned to the left-handers. Johnson looked awkward and survived a few LBW yells from Sinclair. When rain stopped play at 61-3 from 28.3 overs to the relief of the five Demerara supporters in the stands, Singh was on 37 with six fours, the only boundaries in the entire innings. While it continued to rain, tea was drunk at 2 pm. The rain stopped for a moment and the blankets were removed from the field, but the rain returned.

