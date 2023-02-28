What’s Next for BYU Football: Analysis of Quarterback Positions

PROVO, Utah– BYU Football has revamped its quarterback unit for the 2023 season.

The first year of the Big 12 Conference for BYU also heralds a new era at QB. After two seasons as the starting quarterback, Jars Hall leaves for the NFL. Hall’s departure left a big void for BYU coaches to ensure they have the staff needed to compete in the Big 12.

BYU Quarterback Snapshot for 2023

*= Redshirt year used

freshman sophomore Junior Senior Ryder Burton Cade Fennegan* Jake Retzlaff Kedon Slovis Cole Hagen Nick Billoups* Micah Fe’a

All eyes are on Kedon Slovis

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said he and his staff made Kedon Slovis the number one QB target in the transfer portal. And they have him. Slovis comes to BYU after playing Power Five football for four years.

The former USC and Pitt quarterback is familiar with BYU’s offense through interactions with former BYU QBs Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall and 3DQB coach John Beck. Along with a friendship with current BYU TE Isaac Rex.

Slovis chose BYU over opportunities at Notre Dame and UCLA.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller will not gift the QB1 position. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake wants competition. But it would be a bad game for Slovis not to be QB1 when BYU takes on Sam Houston on September 2.

Following Slovis’ freshman year at USC in 2019, his trajectory was seen as a future first-round NFL draft pick. But after three years of falling grades and some deep passing inconsistencies, Slovis is still in college football at his third school in five years.

Slovis’ completion rate has dropped from a Pac-12 record 71.9% in 2019 to 58.4% in 2022 at Pitt. How much of that decline was due to coaching and schedule changes? We’ll find out at BYU.

The good news for BYU is that Slovis is coming to Provo healthier than he has been in years.

Great opportunity for Slovis at BYU

Slovis steps into a BYU offense that wants to be aggressive and has a stable of running backs that make free football possible. Explosive actions have been a calling card for Aaron Roderick’s transgressions. Will Slovis show improved accuracy in deep passing game? If he does, BYU could have their third consecutive NFL draft pick, starting at QB.

BYU has never had a graduate transfer at QB. It’s going to be a unique year with Slovis leading the way, but there’s no better time for him to step in as expectations are low, and his 38 games worth of experience could potentially lift BYU into a spoiler in the Big 12 in year one.

Number one QB in JUCO

Roderick wasn’t done converting the quarterback room after adding Kedon Slovis. In addition, BYU staff received a commitment from the number one JUCO QB in 2023, Jake Retzlaff, of Riverside City College.

The last time BYU landed the nation’s number one JUCO QB was Steve Sarkisian in 1995. Like Sarkisian, Retzlaff is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, Retzlaff loved the history and tradition of quarterback play at BYU. In addition, he thought the offensive system Aaron Roderick runs was in line with his skills as a quarterback.

Retzlaff is a good size at six feet, 200 pounds to go along with eye-popping stats that saw him pass for 4,596 yards, 44 touchdowns, and complete 63% of his 493 pass attempts.

How big will the transition be for Retzlaff to move up from a JUCO team to a Power Five program? He seems ready for the challenge.

Intriguing spring for returning lettermen

While much of the focus in jumpball will be on the quarterback’s new faces, a few returning lettermen have an interesting jumpball ahead of them. That would be Cade Fennegan and walk-on Nick Billoups.

Both quarterbacks are entering their third year at BYU. Will they make a leap forward in their game to establish themselves as the No. 2 quarterback behind Slovis? Or will Retzlaff take over that role for them? The addition of Retzlaff puts that in focus for Fennegan and Billoups.

Fennegan probably would have been the starter in the New Mexico Bowl against SMU had he not been dealing with ankle injuries. Then Billoups was a player Roderick says has made a lot of progress in his quarterback development since coming over from Utah.

BYU football Young Guns

In addition to Slovis and Retzlaff, BYU welcomes freshman quarterback Ryder Burton from Springville High. Burton enrolled in BYU in January, and before he was officially enrolled in the school, Aaron Roderick said Burton already knows BYU’s playbook.

Burton was around the BYU facility a lot after his commitment to the Cougars to record as much as possible in preparation for his first year in the program.

Burton’s main task is to keep learning Roderick’s offensive system. In Springville, Burton pulled off an old-fashioned I-formation attack that fell short of Burton’s skills. Burton has an arm and athletic ability to make off-platform throws.

His development will be a focus during spring training.

Along with Burton, BYU received a commitment from former Corner Canyon High star Cole Hagen. Hagen joins BYU as a favorite walk-on. Last season, he wore a gray shirt after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

