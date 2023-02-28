Eugenie Bouchard ends feud with her sister as twins celebrate their birthday together

Eugenie Bouchard has celebrated her birthday with her twin sister Beatrice for the first time in eight years, as the pair appear to be burying the hatchet on the occasion of their 29th anniversary.

The Canadian tennis star posed for photos with sister Beatrice and took to Instagram to reveal that it was the first time since they turned 21 that they spent the special day together.

Eugenie and Beatrice are in a broken relationship and the tennis player has previously said she was “almost a stranger” to her after they grew apart at the age of 10 following their parents’ divorce.

Beatrice lived with their father Michael while Eugenie stayed with her mother, Julie.

‘It’s very funny. I know someone in the grocery store better than my twin sister,” she said in an interview two years ago.

Eugenie Bouchard (right) and her sister Beatrice (left) celebrated their 29th birthday this weekend. It is the first time in eight years that they have celebrated the occasion together

Bouchard revealed that her sister was “almost a stranger” after their parents’ divorce

But the duo seemingly patched things up and posed together over the weekend

“We are certainly not a simple, happy, perfect family. Even anything but that. Our parents got divorced, they were not happy with each other.

“Genie was with my mother most of her life from then on. Myself, our siblings Charlotte and William with my father. So we grew up separately.’

She added that since they split at the age of 10, she sees Beatrice about twice a year.

“The situation created enormous tension,” she said.

“Especially between me, Charlotte, Will and my mother, but also between Genie and our father. It’s still like that today, not perfect at all. I have only seen her twice a year since we were 10 years old.

That’s why the people in the supermarket are closer to her than her own twin sister. It’s crazy. She’s almost a stranger to me.’

But the pair appeared to be in a much better place as they posed together in swimwear and straw hats to mark their 29th anniversary.

Bouchard is currently ranked 317th in the world and suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open this year.