Hartman, Haverford Find Way To Beat GV’s Craig, Advance To Central Semifinals – PA Prep Live
ASTON There are worse ways to lose a hockey stick than the one Vladimir Hartman found Monday night.
If you see the blade flying off the compound shaft and flying straight for the trash can, it might as well be after you’ve nicked a pass on your own blue line, been snatched by two defenders in the neutral zone with a stick, and a shot over the goal line. a goalkeeper block.
You can’t really plan that, said the Haverford striker, but a goal is a goal.
With the way Haverford defends, a goal can seem worth more than just a goal. So it was Monday night in the first round of the Central League playoffs, a 2-1 win for the Fords over Garnet Valley in an anything but conventional 1-vs.-8 game at IceWorks.
The Fords took a 2-0 lead in the third period, eventually getting a second past Andrew Craig’s superb goaltending courtesy of Owen Rabadam. two full minutes of power play time left to chase the equaliser.
But the Fords played a controlled game from start to finish. Andrew Henderson made 18 saves, but was rarely forced to make a spectacular stop to save his defense.
Instead, the Fords spent most of the even-strong stretches of the third period methodically getting the puck deep, tightening the game in the final two periods by a total of 14 shots each.
The Fords brought bodies into firing ranges again and again, with Patrick Cunningham in particular sacrificing the body to reduce the rubber flying at his keeper.
Props to him, Hartman said. If he hadn’t blocked all those shots, it would have been a completely different game. Everyone blocks the shots, and that’s how you win games. And that’s how you want to play. You win games by blocking shots and defending well.
Both Fords goals were brilliant. They had to be to beat Craig, who made 28 saves. That included getting a full split to deny Hartman late in the second, when Hartman jumped off the bench to replace a man who came out of the box and was all alone. Hartman faked the backhand and tried to cram the forehand around a sliding Craig, but the keeper gave him no window and covered the loose puck on the pavement.
He’s always holding us in games, Walton said. He’s such a good goalkeeper. He keeps us in a lot of games, but we need to score more goals and help him more.
Craig denied several rushes in the third inning through Haverford’s top line before Owen Rabadam and Ryan McGlade got one to go. Ramadam outscored his man to create a short 2-1, a give-and-go with McGlade, who pushed it back for Rabadam to hit it home.
Garnet Valley broke through at a 99 second 5-on-3 with 2:23 left. Walton led the man’s advantage from the point, directing traffic to ensure Henderson was adequately shielded and sending a shot high to the glove side.
I was on half the wall, but they wanted me on top, Walton said. The goal was to get it on the half wall and move towards me, I change angles a bit and just shoot.
The tightness of the game matches the craziness the Central League has been this season. Any suspicion that Haverford would take an eighth-placed team lightly was ameliorated by their already losing this season to Garnet Valley, a 5-3 decision in November. The Fords had won the first meeting 5-1 on Halloween.
That mundane rhetoric can be worn so thinly as to be meaningless. But Haverford, taking it to heart, was better off.
It added fuel to the fire, Hartman said. We just had to get them back and that happened.
