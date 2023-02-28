Cricket New Zealand’s Wagner keeps faith to turn the tables against England | The mighty 790 KFGO

By Ian Ransom

(Reuters) Having endured one of cricket’s greatest batterings as a bowler, New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner showed incredible resilience to turn the tables against England and lead the Black Caps to a thrilling one-run victory in the second test on Tuesday.

The veteran fast took 4-62 and scored the last wicket in the Basin Reserve as New Zealand became only the fourth team to win a Test after being forced to follow suit.

It came after he bled 110 runs in 13 overs in the series opener at Mount Maunganui as Harry Brook and the England batsmen ripped him to pieces en route to a 267 run victory.

With 8.46 runs and an over in England’s second innings, Wagner’s figures were the second least economical in Test history.

More pain would come in the first innings at Wellington where he had 1-119 from his 21 overs.

But as the game slipped away from New Zealand on Tuesday as Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes built a great partnership, it was Wagner who dragged them back.

The South African-born 36-year-old slammed into bouncers to send them both off, setting the game up for its thrilling climax.

We just went back to what is Wags’ greatest strength and he bought it, Captain Tim Southee said of the short attack.

He trusted it, even though it probably hadn’t worked out as well as he would have liked in certain areas.

With New Zealand three wickets from victory, Wagner proved a safe pair of hands in the field, catching Stuart Broad for 11 as the tailender ran high to third man.

An enthralled crowd gasped as wicketkeeper Ben Foakes pulled up to the fence, then roared as Wagner blasted forward from a fine leg and tumbled as he took the low catch.

The ninth wicket left only tailenders to bat, but James Anderson beat Wagner for four to bring England within two streaks of victory.

Wagner kept his nerve and let Anderson fall behind in his next over to secure victory, sending jubilant fans dancing on the grassy terraces.

Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell was almost overwhelmed when a charging Wagner wrapped him in a bear hug and roared triumphantly.

I got a little rhythm, something ticking which is nice, Wagner said of his victory spell.

It’s a great achievement, and of course everyone contributed, so hats off to everyone.

England head coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper, tipped his hat to Wagner.

It’s a tough game and tough characters have to find a way and they do, McCullum said.

Neil Wagner is one of the toughest I’ve come across.

He was good today. He was more than good, he was excellent. He turned the game on its head.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Christopher Cushing)