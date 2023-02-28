Sports
Cricket New Zealand’s Wagner keeps faith to turn the tables against England | The mighty 790 KFGO
By Ian Ransom
(Reuters) Having endured one of cricket’s greatest batterings as a bowler, New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner showed incredible resilience to turn the tables against England and lead the Black Caps to a thrilling one-run victory in the second test on Tuesday.
The veteran fast took 4-62 and scored the last wicket in the Basin Reserve as New Zealand became only the fourth team to win a Test after being forced to follow suit.
It came after he bled 110 runs in 13 overs in the series opener at Mount Maunganui as Harry Brook and the England batsmen ripped him to pieces en route to a 267 run victory.
With 8.46 runs and an over in England’s second innings, Wagner’s figures were the second least economical in Test history.
More pain would come in the first innings at Wellington where he had 1-119 from his 21 overs.
But as the game slipped away from New Zealand on Tuesday as Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes built a great partnership, it was Wagner who dragged them back.
The South African-born 36-year-old slammed into bouncers to send them both off, setting the game up for its thrilling climax.
We just went back to what is Wags’ greatest strength and he bought it, Captain Tim Southee said of the short attack.
He trusted it, even though it probably hadn’t worked out as well as he would have liked in certain areas.
With New Zealand three wickets from victory, Wagner proved a safe pair of hands in the field, catching Stuart Broad for 11 as the tailender ran high to third man.
An enthralled crowd gasped as wicketkeeper Ben Foakes pulled up to the fence, then roared as Wagner blasted forward from a fine leg and tumbled as he took the low catch.
The ninth wicket left only tailenders to bat, but James Anderson beat Wagner for four to bring England within two streaks of victory.
Wagner kept his nerve and let Anderson fall behind in his next over to secure victory, sending jubilant fans dancing on the grassy terraces.
Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell was almost overwhelmed when a charging Wagner wrapped him in a bear hug and roared triumphantly.
I got a little rhythm, something ticking which is nice, Wagner said of his victory spell.
It’s a great achievement, and of course everyone contributed, so hats off to everyone.
England head coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper, tipped his hat to Wagner.
It’s a tough game and tough characters have to find a way and they do, McCullum said.
Neil Wagner is one of the toughest I’ve come across.
He was good today. He was more than good, he was excellent. He turned the game on its head.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Christopher Cushing)
|
Sources
2/ https://kfgo.com/2023/02/28/cricket-new-zealands-wagner-keeps-the-faith-to-turn-tables-on-england/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 11
- EU Secretary-General Ursula von der Leyen meets with King in the UK for Brexit negotiations | british news
- ACTOR/DIRECTOR/PRODUCER MICHAEL B. JORDAN TO BE HONORED WITH HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR
- Cricket New Zealand’s Wagner keeps faith to turn the tables against England | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Expect a massive earthquake on February 28th
- Court rejects Imran Khan’s request to move hearing in Toshakhana case
- The 2023 Oscars acting races are getting vicious
- Fans praise Aubrey Plaza’s sexy 2023 SAG Awards dress amid co-star comment
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange set to expand crypto trading to non-bank clients
- Rupert Murdoch attacks Donald Trump and Fox commentators
- Hackers breach US Marshals system with sensitive personal data
- Bollywood stars with failed production houses