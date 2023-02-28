New Zealand beat England by 1 run in test cricket thriller





Comment on this story Remark WELLINGTON, New Zealand Tim Southe’s New Zealand team earned two places in international cricket history with its dramatic, one-run comeback victory over England in the Second Test. It was only the fourth team after England (in 1894 and 1981) and India (in 2001) to win a Test match after being forced to follow suit and only the second after the West Indies to win by a margin of one point. New Zealand were also part of one of the most tense final days of a Test match as both teams had victory within their grasp at various times and even a rare draw looked possible. At the start of Day 5, a victory in New Zealand seemed the most unlikely of all possible scenarios: it had lost the opening game of the series by 267 points and was forced to follow up 226 points behind in the second Test. New Zealand were exhausted: the bowling line-up depended heavily on the new ball pair of Tim Southee and Matt Henry in the absence of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson. Neil Wagner was relegated from the new ball roll he had in the first test, but it was the combative bowler who played the most important part on the final day as he took four wickets and held three catches. New Zealand can now rest after salvaging its unbeaten run in home test series dating back to 2017. England return home to regroup for the Ashes series against Australia in July. But it no longer enters that series with near-juggernaut momentum following the end of a six-Test winning streak. On a day of constant twists and turns on Tuesday, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which looked to have secured England’s victory and a 2-0 win in the two-game series. Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the game heading to England tipped back in New Zealand’s favor seven wickets down. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing the New Zealand attack and herding the tailmen to take England within seven runs of victory before his dismissal sparked another twist. No. 11 James Anderson batted a boundary at Wagner to leave England two runs behind from a match and series win. Then, at the last, dramatic moment, Anderson was caught down the leg side by a diving Tom Blundell off Wagner’s bowling. In a defining comeback for Wagner and his short pitch bowling, he returned numbers of 4-62 and was instrumental in the victory. It’s a special win this one and we’re celebrating what a great achievement, Wagner said. I think it’s just the character of the team. We like to fight for each other, find a way and keep doing the hard yards there. The grassy banks of the Wellingtons Basin Reserve were crowded on a weekday Tuesday to see the denouement of an already extraordinary match. For the second time in the series, Stokes made an assertive statement in the first innings with England 435-9. England then bowled out New Zealand for just 209 to take a 226-run lead in the first innings. Stokes chose to force the follow-on with his attack bowled with 53.2 overs and the second innings became an ordeal as Kane Williamson made 132 and New Zealand hit over 160 overs to post 483, giving England 258 wins . England entered the final day 48-1, still needing 210 runs but with the odds on their side and 103 overs on the day. Under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum and the so-called Bazball approach to the game, England have won six Tests in the chase, notably scoring 378 to beat India in Birmingham last year. But when New Zealand took four wickets in the first hour, the balance of the game was upset. England lost night watchman Ollie Robinson, Ben Duckett and then Ollie Pope and Harry Brook – run out without facing a ball to drop to 80-5. Brooks wicket was crucial after he made 186 in the first innings for his fourth century in five Tests. Root and Stokes appeared to have recovered England’s innings, but Wagner’s double blow to send them both off in successive overs was yet another turning point. Foake’s diligent innings ensured a thrilling finish as the upper hand in the game passed from one team to the next moment after moment. Even England’s Barmy Army of fans were largely silenced as they watched the action with almost breathless suspense. Obviously it’s very disappointing to lose here with the great winter we’ve had, Stokes said. But to be able to get away and win four out of five away from home is something we can be proud of. ___ More AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

