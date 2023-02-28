On February 17, 2023, Fulshear, Texas athlete Nathan Salz announced his dedication to the University of Louisville. The Louisville football program continues to add impressive talent to their roster.

Excited to announce that I will continue my academic, football, and (hopefully) track career at the University of Louisville! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along the way. All glory to God! @LouisvilleFB @pete_nachta13 @CoachMarkHagen #GoCards #BrohmSquad pic.twitter.com/2MNkpGSeov — Nathan Salz (@Nathan_salz) February 17, 2023

The six-foot, 160-pound athlete comes to Louisville from Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas. He split his time between the football field and the track as a speed demon wide receiver and an all-nation caliber sprinter.

Salz’s plan for college was to go to a university where he could pursue both passions and it seems that the University of Louisville met his requirements. Prior to his commitment, he came to Louisville several times and attended the latter of the two, he said cardinal authority the following:

“Loved the vibe… Was sick of the loss. I really thought we had it. And I was really looking forward to talking to the coaches more and celebrating in the locker room afterwards. However, I think those things went out the window with the loss, which is understandable.

What’s especially interesting about this quote is that this is well before his public announcement of his commitment to the university, and he was already using the pronoun “we” to describe his relationship with the program. It seems he knew very early on that he wanted to be a cardinal, despite the coaching staff overhaul.

Salz joins a very talented wide receivers space that includes Kevin Coleman, Jamari Thrash, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Jahlil McClain, William Fowles and Cataurus Hicks to name a few. But a man with his all-nation pace could push him to see the field for years to come.

A man with his athleticism is perfect for a coach like Jeff Brohm, who has a history of developing walk-ons and turning them into conference talent. For example, Devin Mockobee and Aidan O’Connell at Purdue went from walk-on status to two pillars of the Boilermaker attack under Jeff Brohm.

It looks like Salz could be the same type of player in addition to another recent Louisville football game at Destin Cheirs.

Initially after his deployment, it was well circulated on Twitter in Louisville that he could run a sprint of 4.36 40 meters, which is remarkably impressive. And to top it off, it was just reported that he ran a 10.31 100-meter sprint, which was good enough to become No. 1 in the country.

Jeff Brohm continues to add talent to this roster and continues to structure the roster in such a way that he does not run out of athletes in a world of injuries. In a perfect world, everyone would always be healthy. But unfortunately that is not the case.

Nathan Salz is one of the newest additions to the program and it will be exciting to see him in cardinal red, potentially on both the football field and track. If you feel a gust of wind rush past you, it could very well be Nathan Salz!