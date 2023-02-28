Sports
Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan football offensive, depth of the defensive line
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —What a difference a few years make. 2017 seems like a distant past now, when the Wolverines had some promise on the offensive line, but it quickly became clear that it wasn’t all coming together. It wasn’t until Big Ten play in the 2018 season that a promise was made that Jim Harbaugh would reaffirm the offensive line as a steadfast part of the team would finally come to fruition.
And then to now? Well, he found an extra gear.
Two years in a row, Michigan Football has won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line. It is the first time in the award’s history that a school has earned it twice in consecutive years. The maize and blue hope to make it at least three years in a row, which may seem unlikely, but given that there are six returning players with starting experience in Ann Arbor, along with multiple transfers coming up that also have starting experience, they are all ready to duke. it will be out this spring — well, to narrow things down to just five starting linemen is going to be a challenge, says head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“That’s a good problem to have, right? How hard will it be to get the five starters? It will probably be quite difficult. Like last year. We had seven, eight guys, those were starters,” Harbaugh said. “If you look at it now: Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan, Greg Crippen, Gio, Trent, Zak Zinter, Jeff Persi. I consider them all starters and LaDarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, Myles Hinton all capable. Andrew Gentry is going to be really good. Reece Atteberry is really good, Dom Giudice has come over, he’s really good from the defensive side. And there are three really good freshmen coming in.
“But just keep attacking and everyone will pay the price. As long as we do, as long as everyone pays the price. Everyone does that, then they and each person can grow to their potential. The only thing to avoid is that there are so many good players that others think they can maybe put in half their efforts and still reap the rewards of success, but it just never works that way. Everyone has to pay the price to win. If not, everyone will pay the price of losses. Nothing is cheap. (No) cheap wins for the team or anyone.”
Harbaugh couldn’t just talk about the offensive line without mentioning how good he feels about the defensive line on the other side of the ball.
The defensive line doesn’t quite have the same type of depth as its offensive counterpart, also losing Mazi Smith – the tip of the spear – to the NFL this offseason. However, Harbaugh is still excited about the depth in the center of the front, noting the three players ready for breakout seasons in 2023.
“Very excited about the offensive line. I said the same about the defense,” Harbaugh said. “Kenneth Grant, Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins, potentially our best player on defense. He’s going to be really good. Rayshaun Benny comes on really, really. And then Josaiah Stewart was added, TJ Guy someone who has the potential to do well So did Cam Goode. Alessandro Lorenzetti went from offensive line to defensive line. Ike Iwunnah and now a bevy of new freshmen. Big boys who played the nose tackle and end position they were really excited about.
“So we just talked about the lines, the front line, offensive, defensive lines, where is that going? If guys really work hard, if they do everything they can to maximize their potential, then we’re in shape.”
Unlike some relatively recent years, Michigan football seems to have a very good reputation, not just along the lines, but in almost every position group. The Wolverines have the fifth most returning production in college football, including at the most important position: quarterback. As long as the team remains relatively healthy, the sky is the limit for the corn and blue in 2023.
