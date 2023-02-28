UNC men’s tennis overcomes Seggerman’s absence to cruise past Boston College

When the North Carolina men’s tennis team took the field on Sunday, a lineup change was immediately apparent.

Ryan Seggerman, who graduated No. 29, was wearing regular clothes and was not warming up with the team. According to head coach Sam Paul, he has a minor injury that is not too serious.

He’s a little confused, Paul said. He’ll be back very soon.

A 6-1 win against Boston College seems to be expected for the No. 10 Tar Heels. The game marked the team’s first outdoor game of 2023 and the start of ACC play.

But the absence of Seggerman, who typically plays No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles, left a gaping hole in the team. Paul’s response was to shift the entire lineup, allowing younger players to step into larger roles while relying on the team’s core leaders to ensure consistency.

When doubles began, Paul had called up graduate Brian Cernoch and freshman Benjamin Kittay to play at No. 1, something they had not done all year. The team got off to a fast start and immediately began to dominate en route to a 6-2 victory.

For Kittay, who grinned throughout his entire postgame interview, the moment was special.

It was really cool to play No. 1 doubles and get that first win as a freshman, he said.

Freshman Will Jansen, who has played at number 3 all indoor season, moved into second place from Seggermans before the game. While admitting that playing at number 2 was challenging, Jansen seemed to be in complete control throughout the game.

After dropping an early game in the first set, he won five in a row to dominate, 6-1. The second set was played out in a similar fashion, with Jansen’s opponent unable to handle his powerful serve. He finished the game in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to put the first singles point on the board for North Carolina.

Despite playing in the senior position, Jansen said he felt no pressure.

I’m a bit used to college tennis now, he said. I’ve played a ton of matches over the past few weeks, so it was great to get that college tennis experience. At the beginning of the season I was quite nervous playing, but now I’m used to it and the team is really helping me.

Paul emphasizes the team support to the players, something that became clear after the game. After an elaborate victory meeting, Jansen took Kittay onto the track with him and insisted they do their interview together.

The two, the only freshmen on the roster, are almost inseparable. During their interview, the two were more enthusiastic when they talked about each other than about themselves.

Their excitement spreads to the rest of the team. The duo stayed on the track for Cernoch’s interview, imitating the paparazzi by taking photos and yelling at him that he was the man.

The praise for Cernoch was justified as he pulled off a strong 6-2, 6-4 win in the No. 1 singles ranking.

(Im) happy for Brian, our senior leader, said Paul. He’s just solid in doubles, solid in singles, his leadership, his game, he’s just great.

For Cernoch, now in his final season as Tar Heel, he’s just happy the team got off to a solid start in conference play.

Just being 1-0 in the ACC is great, he said. We were looking forward to Louisville and Notre Dame next weekend.

