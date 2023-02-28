Cricket-Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miraculous one-run victory over England | Hertog FM | Playing the legends of the land

By Ian Ransom

(Reuters) -Neil Wagner took four wickets and kept two vital catches as New Zealand completed a Mission Improbable by beating England by one run in the Second Test on a nerve-racking day five after being forced to follow suit.

It was only the fourth win in Test cricket history by a team asked to follow, and the second time a team had won a Test by a single run after the West Indies beat Australia by a margin in Adelaide in 1993.

Having given England 258 to win, New Zealand’s hopes were faded as Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) produced a stand of 121 runs to cut the deficit to 57 runs with five wickets in the hand on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in the Basin. To book.

In came Wagner, who were both floundering and then nervelessly holding catches in depth to help clear Stuart Broad (11) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 35.

Foakes’ wicket left pursuers Jack Leach and James Anderson needing seven runs for victory, and Anderson hit a boundary from Wagner to reduce the margin to two runs.

Wagner came on again and dropped Anderson down the leg side for four long stretches to cause cheers among the New Zealand players and fans.

It’s a special this and celebrate it well, said Wagner, who finished 4-62 in the fourth innings.

It’s a great achievement and obviously everyone contributed, so hats off to everyone. That’s what this team is all about, just keep playing.

That is precisely the characteristic of this team, we continue to enjoy fighting for each other.

The two match series ended in a 1–1 draw with England having won the First Test at Mount Maunganui by 267 points.

Kane Williamson was named Man of the Match, having scored a brilliant 132 in New Zealand’s second innings as the hosts scored 483 after England captain Ben Stokes forced the follow-on.

That game as a whole, in terms of what test crickets are all about, was just incredible, Stokes said.

Wags came on and blew the game open for them. Sometimes things don’t happen the way you want them to, but it was a good one, right?

The tourist’s brilliant rookie batsman Harry Brook was named Man of the Series.

SPECIAL ONE

England will wonder what could have been, after resuming on 48 before 1am.

Although Root and Stokes were at fault for their dismissal, the pair earned huge credit for stabilizing the chase after four wickets fell quickly.

Stokes threw the bat to a Wagner bouncer and hit top to square leg where a running Tom Latham took the catch.

Root, who had struck beautifully in a 113-ball knock, also attacked Wagner and sent a wrong pull to Michael Bracewell at midwicket.

Broad tried to slog his team across the line, but sent Matt Henry straight to Wagner at third man to be out for 11.

Foakes and Leach took England to within seven points, but Foakes pulled captain Tim Southee to a good leg where a scrambling Wagner took a low catch, exposing the tails.

Only a handful of parties have been asked to follow and come back to win, so I think it’s a pretty special one, Southee said.

I think I’m on the back foot after two days and the character that has been on display for the last three days has been very impressive.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)