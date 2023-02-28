North Shore’s Jon Kay is leaving to become a Rice assistant





Kay’s departure leaves one of the most prominent high school programs in the state with a head coaching job opening. He took over the program in 2014 after serving as defensive coordinator under former coach David Aymond.

Kay led the Mustangs to an overall record of 117-18 and four state championships (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) in nine seasons. He racked up 41 playoff wins and is one of 16 Texas high school coaches to win at least four UIL state titles. North Shore has gone 56-2 in the district action under Kay and has not lost a league game since 2017. Kay’s first title came during his second year on the track. North Shore earned a 21-14 overtime victory against compatriot Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division I championship game. Kay led his Mustangs to back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 led by star quarterback Dematrius Davis. Programs 41-36 victory over Duncanville in 2018 was one of the most iconic finishes in Texas high school football history as Davis connected over time with AJ Carter on a Hail Mary to the end zone. North Shore faced Duncanville again in 2019 and the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 31–17 win. Kay captured his fourth championship in 2021 as the Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 on a solid defensive performance and a late touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Bailey to David Amador. North Shore lost 28-21 to Duncanville in the state title last season. Kay’s final campaign included a 15–1 record and a fourth championship game in five years. Kay will participate in a Rice program starting in seasons 5-8. The Owls, led by head coach Mike Bloomgren, will be looking for their first winning season since 2014 when they get underway this fall. Kay’s success at the high school level and connections in the Houston area and around the state could be a key factor in helping Rice’s recruiting efforts. More high school sports news

