Universal Tennis UTR Pro Tennis Tour launches on Prime

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Universal Tennis announced the launch of the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT) on Prime Video featuring live coverage of events from the Americas. Available at no additional cost to Prime members, additional PTT regions will be offered on Prime Video in the near future.

Universal Tennis and Amazon have entered into a media rights deal and investment in 2022, with the two companies working together to drive positive, innovative change in the sport.

We are excited to be live on Amazon’s Prime Video as we continue to make a significant impact on the professional tennis landscape and provide valuable opportunities for aspiring pros, said Mark Lesley, Chairman and CEO of Universal Tennis. Broadcasting PTT on Prime Video will appeal to an even wider global audience and take our tour to new heights.

The PTT has hosted more than 20,000 professional competitions in 24 countries around the world since its launch in 2021. Each PTT event has at least $25,000 in financial commitments with higher guaranteed payouts for players than $25,000 ITF events. The first half of the 2023 calendar brings the total PTT prize pool to $9 million and events to over 460.

Universal Tennis continues to offer this new path to aspiring pro players in the 200-2,000 ranking range by providing the most effective opportunity to improve their game and progress to the ATP/WTA and Grand Slam levels. Viewers can catch a rising star on Prime Video, with the likes of Ben Shelton (UTR Rating 15.03), Jenson Brooksby (UTR 15.49), Katie Volynets (UTR 11.79), Liv Hovde (UTR 11.46) and Learner Tien (UTR 13.65) all appearing on the PTT and participate in Grand Slam podiums.

The PTT format is unlike any other with each event offering its competitors 3-6 guaranteed matches and guaranteed prize money. In 2021, Marcela Zacarias won nine PTT events, earning $33,000 in prize money and kickstarting her return to the WTA Top 200 in 2022.

The PTT is the only professional tennis tour to live stream 100% of its matches. In December, the PTT provided 49% of the total global tennis singles content. Universal Tennis is committed to bringing professional tennis to the attention of a wider audience.

Amazon is one of the Universal Tennis investors alongside Larry Ellison, Roger Federer’s TEAM8, Novak Djokovic, Endeavor/IMG, Tennis Channel and Tennis Australia.

About Universal Tennis

Universal Tennis’ mission is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with innovative events and a global digital marketplace that focuses on level playing. The Universal Tennis Engagement Platform is anchored by the UTR Rating, the world’s most accurate rating system for singles and doubles. Universal Tennis provides the tools and solutions to make the UTR Rating relevant and valuable to players, coaches and organizers in their local tennis communities. Universal Tennis creates opportunities and avenues for players around the world, at all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more enjoyable and flexible tennis experience. Visit UniversalTennis.com to sign up, activate your player profile and join the global tennis community. Watch our video and connect on social @UniversalTennis to learn more.

Beginning in early 2023, Universal Tennis will provide a single home for tennis and pickleball, beginning a new chapter by bringing a pickleball classification and technology solutions to another racquet sport. Universal Tennis enables its customers to use its pickleball rating and event management software to create accessible, competitive level-based events.

About the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT)

The UTR Pro Tennis Tour officially began on January 1, 2021, with a three-year commitment of more than $20 million to support tennis worldwide with prize money, venue support, technology, logistics and competitive play opportunities. Universal Tennis is the owner and organizing body of the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT), with responsibility for the rules and regulations, code of conduct, tournament format, and related streaming and commercial rights. The UTR Pro Tennis Tour has started to create a development tour. With fewer events and significantly less prize money, aspiring pro players found it increasingly difficult to chase their dreams. By partnering with host venues and national federations, Universal Tennis provides additional and complementary opportunities to help emerging players and the wider tennis community.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be the world’s most customer-centric company, the world’s best place to work and the world’s safest place to work. Customer Reviews, One Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out Technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Promise are some of the things developed by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports worldwide, includingThursday night football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees and Overtime Elite in the United States; ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP and WTA in the UK and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian swimming worldwide; New Zealand cricket in India; and NBA in Brazil. While availability varies by market, Prime Video Channels also allow fans to subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), LaLigaTV, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV and Premiere FC (Brazil). This is in addition to a selection from Amazon OriginalEverything or nothingsports docuseries inclusiveAll or nothing: Tottenham Hotspur,All or nothing: Juventus,All or nothing: Toronto Maple LeafsAndEverything or nothingseasons with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.