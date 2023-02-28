Hard times for top players in the boys hockey section; Park Center hoops baffled

In games played back-to-back Saturday at Aldrich Arena, the top seeds in the Class 2A, Section 4 boys’ hockey tournament withstood challenges. One of them survived, one did not.

Top-seeded White Bear Lake defeated eighth-seeded Tartan with a 4–3 victory in overtime. Second-seeded Stillwater fell to seventh-seeded Woodbury 1–0 in extra time.

Woodbury coach Wes Bolin said he wasn’t concerned about seeing a lower-ranking push for an upset just before his team planned to do the same.

“It didn’t affect us at all,” Bolin said. “We were confident and ready to play.

“You don’t always see several [upset bids] in the same section, but we weren’t shocked by it.”

Ethan Hansen scored on a rebound 1 minute 57 seconds into the extra session for the Royals (12-13-1).

“The kids were excited. Every time a goal is scored in extra time, you look at the referee,” said Bolin. “When we [saw the signal for a goal] and knew it was a good goal, the kids exploded. It was a great feeling for the kids, coaches and parents.”

Kam Carlson made 32 saves for Woodbury and was up against four minutes of power play time in the final 5:23 of regulation.

“He was excellent,” Bolin said. “Our penalty kill was excellent. They got some attention, but we found a way to keep the puck out of the net.”

In the first game, Grady Gallatin held White Bear Lake [20-5-0] from being angry with an unassisted goal 1:20 to extra time. The Bears had a 48–19 lead on shots on target in the game.

“We just had to get through it,” said White Bear Lake coach Tim Sager. “We fought the flu virus. I’m proud of the way we kept our wits about us and fought through it.

“Give them some credit. They battled but we had as many coaches as players on the ice the last few days. Hopefully we can get some of those guys back in training.”

Tartan (6-20-0) conceded third-period goals from Gavin Buche and Noah Joyce 3:04 apart to take the game to overtime. Ben Bangura made 44 saves for the Titans.

“Their goalkeeper played really well,” said Sager. “We had breakaways that we really had to convert, but he played very well.”

Elk River ends Park Center run in boys’ basketball

A long streak of success for the Park Center boys’ basketball team ended Friday when a visit to Elk River defeated the Pirates 73-70. Park Center, last season’s Class 4A state champion and ranked No. 1 all season, had not lost since January 21, 2022, 41 wins in a row. The Pirates (22-1) defeated Elk River 85-37 on January 24.

“They are impressive [team]said Elks coach Ryan Servaty. “At half-time we talked about having 18 minutes left. We had to win one-minute intervals. We knew if we could keep it close they could get tight. They didn’t expect to be in a close game after beating us by 48 earlier this season. We just kept making plays. The enthusiasm grew.”

The Elks (12-11) held on with a pair of free throws from Carson Haack in the last minute, after Haack had missed a few moments before. Haack finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Cade Osterman led the Elks with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He also had five steals.

“He’s always been a big player for us. He’s helped us deal with the pressure,” said Servaty. “He got into trouble. He got his fourth foul with seven or eight minutes left and had to sit for a few minutes. … When he went back in he was able to stay in the game. We go when he goes. He was up for the challenge.”

Within the numbers

:56: Time went into extra time as Tommy Lewin scored to give Orono a 2-1 victory over Hutchinson in a Class 1A, Section 2 quarter-final.

3: Goals from Jake Geiger for Northfield in an 8-1 win over Rochester Lourdes in Class 1A, Section 1 boys’ hockey and goals from Will Cashin for Northfield in a 6-1 win over Dodge County in the Semifinals.

4: Goals each by Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson in Mahtomedi’s 10-0 victory over St. Paul Johnson in Class 1A, Section 4 boys hockey.

5: Points by Aidan Willis in a 6–0 Lakeville South Boys Hockey win in the Class 2A, Section 1 Semifinal against Rochester Century.

5: Points by Calvin Jones in a 7-5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys’ hockey win in the first round of Class 1A, Section 2 against Bloomington Kennedy.

5: Points by Trevor Aberwald in a 5-4 Champlin Park win over Mounds View in the Boys’ Hockey Class 2A Section 5 Quarter Finals.

30: Points by Savannah McGowan in a 79-61 Armstrong girls’ basketball loss to Maple Grove.

32: Points from Brynn Beffert for Hutchinson in an 81-66 victory over Mound Westonka in girls’ basketball.

33: Points by Maddyn Greenway in a 96-65 Providence Academy girls’ basketball victory over Perham.

37: Audrey Jakway points for Mounds Park in a 68-31 girls’ basketball victory at St. Paul Academy.

39: Points by Anna Stromberg for Legacy Christian in a 59-24 girls’ basketball victory over Christ’s Household of Faith.

40: Bloomington Jefferson’s Daniel Freitag points in a 93-79 boys basketball win at St. Louis Park.

40: Points by Princeton’s Cooper Drews in a 96-85 boys basketball loss to Chisago Lakes.

42: Max Shikenjanski points for Stillwater in a 67-64 boys basketball victory over Roseville.

49: Saves by Will Wagner of Coon Rapids in a 4–1 boys’ hockey loss to Duluth East in the Class 2A Section 7 Semifinals.

49: Saved by East Ridge’s Jack Hodgins in a 6-1 loss to Hill-Murray in the Boys’ Hockey Class 2A Section 4 Quarter Finals.

50: Saves by Rohr Brockman of Bloomington Kennedy in a 7-5 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in Boys’ Hockey Class 1A Section 2 First Round.

52: Saves by Hutchinson’s Hunter Lien in a 2-1 boys hockey Class 1A, Section 2 quarterfinal loss to Orono.

54: Saves by Luke Marsalek of Holy Angels in a 5-3 boys hockey Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal loss to Wayzata.

59: Saves by Shakopee’s Aleksi Huson in a 3-1 Boys Hockey Class 2A, Section 2 Semifinal loss to Minnetonka.

60: Saves by Gavin Greniuk from Elk River/Zimmerman in a 6-1 boys hockey Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal loss to Roseau.