Ohio State Soccer Storylines: How Close Are the Buckeyes to a Title?

If last year’s offseason was predicated on the shock and horror of being clubbed by Michigan for the first time in a decade, players and coaches at Ohio State could draw inspiration in the coming months from how close they are to winning a national title. were in 2022. .

Their double-digit lead over eventual champion Georgia melted away in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, a matchup that some believed was a de facto championship game and, with it, their chance to take on a TCU team over which the Buckeyes have strong favorites would have been.

“Every year you look back at situations and a game here, play there, and you could be a national champion,” said head coach Ryan Day in early February. “Sure, that won’t go away. But at the same time, you can’t let it dominate your mind. You have to move on. Life goes on. But yes, when you get that close, it hurts and stings.” Time heals all wounds, but it will take a while.”

With that as a backdrop, here are some storylines to watch as Ohio State begins spring training:

Choosing the right quarterback

In addition to making a final decision on the offensive playcaller in 2023, Day must also choose the right successor for quarterback CJ Stroud, whose two-year run as a starter at Ohio State resulted in a pair of trips to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist. . Stroud set 16 school records and three Big Ten records in that time while throwing for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in 25 games.

The battle to replace him is between up-and-coming junior Kyle McCord and up-and-coming sophomore Devin Brown, both of whom were among the top six quarterbacks in the country for their respective recruiting classes. The former has been Stroud’s primary backup for the past two seasons, a fact that some believe makes McCord the presumptive favorite and made the only start of his career in 2021, against Akron, when he completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. in a 59-7 win. The latter, considered more mobile, played 15 snaps like a true freshman, but never attempted a pass.

In early February, Day told reporters that the quarterbacks will split replays during spring training sessions designed to resemble game-like situations. He and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis plan to assess both players’ skill, confidence and leadership values, in addition to how well they execute the offense on the field. Day would like to designate a starter by late spring, but is not opposed to extending the league into fall camp if neither quarterback takes control of the position.

The other quarterbacks on Ohio State’s roster in 2023 are true freshman Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star candidate from South Dakota, and graduate transfer Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State.

“Ultimately, it will be the guy our team believes in and the coaching staff believe in that can lead our team to a championship,” said Day. “That’s not always obvious, you know? It can be a little gray sometimes. But you’re doing your best.”

Press Knowles to deliver

When Ohio State fans reflect on the 2022 season, some of the images they might remember are rather distasteful: cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive end Jack Sawyer fan out about their attempted tackles from Cornelius Johnson toward Michigan on a catch 69-yard-and-run touchdown; safety Cameron Martinez is turned inside out by Johnson for a 75-yard touchdown on the next possession; safety Lathan Ransom slips on a 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Arian Smith in the Peach Bowl.

Untimely pitching breakdowns proved to be the downfall of an Ohio State defense that made significant progress under freshman defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Buckeyes finished 14th in the nation in total defense (321.5 yards per game) and 24th in scoring defense (21 points per game), but got into their two biggest games of the season. They gave up eight plays of at least 45 yards against the Wolverines and Bulldogs, six of which resulted in touchdowns.

45-yard TD pass from quarterback JJ McCarthy to tight end Colston Loveland (Michigan)

47-yard pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett to Smith (Georgia)

52-yard run by tailback Kenny McIntosh (Georgia)

69-yard TD pass from McCarthy to Johnson (Michigan)

75-yard TD pass from McCarthy to Johnson (Michigan)

75-yard TD run by tailback Donovan Edwards (Michigan)

76-yard TD from Bennett to Smith (Georgia)

85-yard TD run by Edwards (Michigan)

Over the course of 13 games, Knowles’ defense allowed 18 plays from over 40 yards (five rushing, 13 passing) to tie for 115th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Purdue in that category . The Buckeyes gave up the same number of 40-yard gains in the previous two seasons combined under former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who was not retained by head coach Ryan Day after the 2021 campaign.

The Knowles unit also scored no better than 120th national in allowed 50-yard plays (four rushes, seven passes); 60-yard plays allowed (three rushes, three passes) and 70-yard plays allowed (three rushes, two passes). Solving the laundry list of defensive slumps is the number one priority for a group that returns both starting linebackers and five defensive backs who recorded at least 175 snaps last season.

“We can’t give up such big plays,” Day said at a press conference in early February. “That pain is in the last two games. There’s no secret there. Too many big plays. And if we won those games, we can’t give up big plays like that. Is that the only problem now? No. But I think Jim know that, and we have to fix that in the low season.

Redesign of the offensive line

Whichever quarterback emerges as Ohio State’s starter will be protected by three new starters along the offensive line. The Buckeyes lost starting tackles Paris Johnson Jr. (left) and Dawand Jones (right), which Day and his staff expected given their lofty draft stock, as well as center Luke Wypler, whose decision to turn pro after two seasons at the top of the depth chart surprised trainers.

Here’s a more detailed look at those three players:

Johnson played 827 snaps at left tackle and finished with a combined run-blocking and pass-blocking rating of 83.1 from Pro Football Focus, a mark that ranked sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten among offensive tackles with similar snap counts. He allowed two sacks (Michigan, Georgia), 14 quarterback pressures and was flagged for one penalty. He is expected to be a first pick in the NFL Draft.

Jones played 763 snaps on right tackle and finished with a combined run-blocking and pass-blocking score of 82.1 from PFF, a mark that ranked seventh nationally and third in the Big Ten among tackles with similar snap numbers. He allowed zero sacks, five quarterback pressures and was flagged for eight penalties. He plays as a second round pick in the NFL Draft.

Wypler played 827 snaps at center and finished with a combined run-blocking and pass-blocking score of 82.4 from PFF, a mark that tied for third and first in the Big Ten among players with similar snap counts . He allowed one sack (Georgia), eight quarterback pressures and was flagged for three penalties. He projects as a potential pick in the second or third round.

Selecting the right substitutes is a task that probably won’t be completed over the course of 15 spring training sessions, and opening day starters may not be determined until a few weeks after fall camp begins. The early plan is to have starters Matt Jones (right guard) and Donovan Jackson (left guard) return to their respective positions and experiment with different combinations around them.

Some of the contenders in offensive tackle include Josh Fryar (329 career photos), Zen Michalski (81 career photos), and Tegra Tshabola (51 career photos). The main contenders in center are Jakob James (89 career shots) and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Victor Cutler (1,365 career shots split between left tackle, right tackle and center).

“It’s fun,” said offensive line coach Justin Frye. “Finding out what a man is doing really well and what can that help us with. Or find out, oh, here’s a wart he may have, how can we clear that up or how do we fix that, or who do we put him next to to relieve stress or worry or questions or whatever. This isn’t professional football now. You’re developing boys here.”

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

