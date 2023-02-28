VR tennis startup targets Tampa • St Pete Catalyst

As an incoming ball goes over the net on a clay court, the opposing tennis player must prepare to return the serve, deliver a powerful stroke while facing changing environmental conditions — all factors that virtual reality training company Sense Area measures.

Sense Arena, a startup from Prague in the Czech Republic known for its VR training platform for ice hockey and tennis, can simulate different scenarios on grass, clay or hard courts and track the grip and speed of a player’s ball.

Sense Arena established its original US headquarters in Boston a few years ago and is in the process of opening a new headquarters in Tampa to enhance its tennis training capabilities.

“We knew we wanted Florida, and Tampa’s logistics make it easy to fly in and out of Europe. Also, the city is thriving with co-working spaces and talent,” said Sense Arena CEO and founder Bob Tetiva, also mentioning that Tampa is home to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

When Sense Arena established its headquarters in Boston, it operated solely as a hockey training platform, targeting a core consumer base in the Northeast. The startup partners with five National Hockey League (NHL) teams, eleven Division I hockey programs, and global youth organizations.

After perfecting its hockey programming in 2018 and testing the platform for other sports, the company found that tennis, another popular sport in the Czech Republic and the US, would be the next best sport to integrate into the platform.

Tetiva’s team is targeting a March opening for the tennis division at the incubator and co-working Embarc Collective hub in Tampa.

Last year, Sense Arena secured a $3 million round of funding that enabled them to develop the tennis division this past fall.

The tennis division is supported by the international tennis hall of the famous Martina Navratilova and is used by dozens of professional players, including Jennifer Brady and Jack Sock.

Tetiva said the company spent six years experimenting with multiple hardware platforms. In 2019, the company used the HTC Vive headset, a virtual reality brand of HTC Corporation; however, with the emergence of the Covid pandemic, companies such as Facebook released competitive VR technology with flexible pricing.

Sense Arena’s VR technology currently works through the Meta Quest 2, a headset developed by Facebook (now known as Meta Platforms).

Today, Sense Arena has more than 50 employees.

To ramp up the tennis division, Sense Arena hired vice president of tennis Yannick Yoshizawa, who served as a tour supervisor for the WTA.

Through Yoshizawa’s relationships, Sense Arena secured its first NCAA tennis partnership with the University of South Florida Division 1 men’s and women’s teams.

Yoshizawa previously played on the college tennis team from 2012 to 2018.

“The coaches are now looking for something else [to enhance training]. This technology piqued their interest and it was very easy to introduce them,” said Yoshizawa.

Talks with USF began in 2022 before entering into a one-year deal this year.

We couldn’t be more excited to start our partnership with Sense Arena, and I really see this as a fantastic way for our players to work on visualization, Cristina Moros, USF Women’s Tennis head coach, said in a statement. It’s the perfect tool to use on recovery days when we want to train the mind and train our brain, really focusing on the mental aspects of tennis.

Sense Arena’s tennis product is currently focused on the returning player versus server aspect, but the product may eventually evolve to allow players to serve the ball to the opponent.

Sense Arena has thousands of tennis users and sees 20 to 50 new licenses being purchased per day, serving business-to-business customers such as universities and clubs.

Yoshizawa and Tetiva explained that the product will not be sold on store shelves – it will be available online through Sense Arena’s e-shop, where users can download the software. The physical racket and technology will be shipped from three different distribution sites.