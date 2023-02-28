Monday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more

We’re poised for as many as three potential top-six winger debuts on this five-match list for Monday.

Ivan Barbashev was able to join his new Vegas Golden Knights teammate in time to take on the Colorado Avalanche; Evgenii Dadonov may get a role on the second line (or is Tyler Seguin on the third line?) in his Dallas Stars debut against the visiting Vancouver Canucks; and Vitali Kravtsov may be on the other side as he looks to join the Canucks.

For fantasy actionables in leagues that aren’t overly deep, Barbashev is where you want to shop. Essentially, he may be the Golden Knights’ most talented winger until Mark Stone returns. The expectation should be that Barbashev will immediately get a chance with Jack Eichel, who holds his own, but can certainly benefit from the spark of a scoring winger. Barbashev made his breakthrough in a way last season with 26 goals, but despite appearances, The Blues have been a busy place for wingers trying to make their way in recent seasons. He didn’t always get goals and was often kept out of the power play.

That could change in Vegas. As mentioned, without Stone available, Barbashev may be the team’s best chance for goals from the wing. Jonathan Marchessault is the only Golden Knights player to score more goals than Barbashev in 2021-2022. If Barbashev can get a roll on a scoreline and maybe even secure power play looks, he can make the fantasy relevant with this move.

If we get a debut from Kravtsov, watch where he goes in the lineup. The Canucks still have a powerful offense in their top six, powered by Elias Pettersson on the top line and JT Miller on the second line. If Kravtsov gets the chance there, he’s still worth watching for a sudden attack. The talent is there to be a consistent, scoring striker. He just turned 23 last December.

It’s doubtful that Dadonov will make much of an impact with the Stars, with the most likely place to put him as a direct replacement for Denis Gurianov on a par with Seguin and Mason Marchment. It’s not a rule that has made much noise and the trade for Dadonov doesn’t feel like enough to move the needle. Still, you never know how the chemistry can ebb and flow with different players.

The other big name that may return for Monday’s game is Canucks goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, who has been sidelined since December 1. Demko has stated that he is ready, but that doesn’t mean he can’t start yet. Even if he does, he’s little more than a desperation asset to fantasy. While the Canucks endured brutal goaltending without him, it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park before Dec. 1, either. Demko posted -13.4 fantasy points on the season in 15 starts before getting injured.

He’s been seeded in 39.6% of the leagues, so Demko is an optional addition to see how the first few games play out when he returns. He finished 10th among goaltenders for total fantasy points in the 2021–22 season. But that sure feels like a long time ago.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, watch live on ESPN+

This matchup actually repeats on Tuesday as the Red Wings settle in Ottawa for a few days. Overall, the Wings are the better team, winning seven of their past nine. Dylan Larkin is as hot as anyone in the league, so Tyler Bertuzzi and the returning Lucas Raymond are options to flank him for fantasy. But David Perron is also a good place to look, as the Senators have given up more power play chances per game than any other NHL team in the past month. That combines very well with a Red Wings team that has had more power play opportunities per game than any other team in that span, scoring 10 power play goals in that time, the second highest in the league. The edge piece from the Sens attack you could use is Shane Pinto, who plays a second-line role with Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux. And remember: you can use them all again on Tuesday in the same matchup.

8:30 p.m., Roger’s Place

The pressure point in this matchup is once again the power play, with the Bruins scoring the most power play goals in the past month and the Oilers allowing second most. Both teams played in some wild, 6-5 cases over the past week, so there could be some overcompensation here to keep the game tight. But with the No. 1 (Bruins) and No. 2 (Oilers) teams in goals per 60 this season, it’s probably safer to lean on offense for expectations. Of course, this means Jake DeBrusk will have to get into the lineups he should already be in, but Pavel Zacha will also be an option. On the Oilers side, it’s hard to say what the line combinations will be after the team tore them up in that loss to Columbus on Saturday. Stick to the known products.

10 p.m., Honda Center, watch live on ESPN+

The Hawks will have to do without Patrick Kane as he waits in trade limbo, so Max Domi, Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athansiou will top for the league’s worst defense. Domi has been red-hot, but most of those offenses came with Kane by his side, so the outlook is less bright with Kane out. Still, the power play work and the opponent’s weakness keep him in the mix. At the end of the day, this game is also the weakest offense in the NHL in goals per 60 (Ducks) against the second weakest (Hawks), so goals may not be the story of the tape. But on a five-game slate, if you’ve got the roster flexibility and don’t have to worry about games, there’s plenty of opportunity here. On the Ducks side, Troy Terry looks better since returning from injury, Frank Vatrano is cooling off but could still have some juice, and all three Cam Fowler, John Klingberg and Kevin Shattenkirk have been getting fantasy points lately.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

JT Compher, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (25.9%): Rolling on the Avs top power-play unit (instead of Artturi Lehkonen), Compher connects in second as with Mikko Rantanen, and has eight points in his past four games.

Also see:

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (61.3%)

David Perron, W, Detroit Red Wings (65.1%)

Troy Terry, C/W, Anaheim Ducks (70.2%)

Lucas Raymond, W, Detroit Red Wings (44.5%)

Jonathan Marchessault, W, Vegas Golden Knights (76.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Anthony Beauvillier, W, Vancouver Canucks (5.5%): While we don’t know if new signing Vitali Kravtsov will be with the Canucks, we do know that Beauvillier will be there and ready to get back on the top lane. Fun fact: Since trading with the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat, Beauvillier has eight points in 10 games, while Horvat has eight points in 11 games.

Also see:

Max Domi, C/W, Chicago Blackhawks (24.6%)

Ivan Barbashev, W, Vegas Golden Knights (11.3%)

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.9%)

Pavel Zacha, C/W, Boston Bruins (8.7%)

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Bowen Byram, D, Colorado Avalanche (39.0%): He’s worth starting regardless of whether or not Cale Makar is back in the lineup, but definitely take advantage of using Byram while Makar is questionable. Byram now also gets the power play time.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Keepers

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (39.6%): It’s not as terrible a game against the Stars as you might think, as the Dallas offense has cooled down a lot. They actually rank 28th in the NHL in goals per 60 five-on-five in the last month and have scored just two power play goals in that time. If Demko returns to the Canucks fold, he has an outside shot at a win here.

Alex Stalock or Petr Mrazek, G, Chicago Blackhawks (1.1% or 34.5%): Stalock was activated and Jaxson Stauber was sent back to the AHL on Sunday. It’s not clear which Blackhawks netminder will get the call, but either one will have a shot at winning against the Ducks in this battle of futility.