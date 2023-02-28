New Zealand vs England Test Cricket 2023, Second Test News, Scores, Bracewell Run Out, Video, Highlights, Result, Updates





Record breaker Kane Williamson had a stellar century on Monday as New Zealand fought back on Monday after England forced the successor. The hosts finished all-out for 483 to set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington. Hosts New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Monday’s fourth day trailing by 24 runs at 202-3, but fought brilliantly to fight their way back into contention, thanks in large part to Williamson, who was the top Test run scorer New Zealand’s all-time was on its way to a 26th Test century. He reached 132 before finally falling, narrowly pushing the ball down the leg side only to be caught behind Harry Brook, a ball well-judged by England after initially going unexplained. Williamson had built a 158-run partnership with Tom Blundell to take the hosts from 5-297 to 6-455. Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > However, Williamson’s departure caused disaster, with Michael Bracewell humiliatingly running out after failing to keep his bat on the ground when he should have comfortably scored. Bracewell added just eight runs for his nightmare out, with Ben Stokes firing into the throw and Ben Foakes quickly clearing the stumps. That left New Zealand 7-478, and they collapsed soon after, with Tom Blundell last man out for 90. Spinner Jack Leach took 5-157 for England, including the last three wickets. After England announced their first innings at 435-8, they sank New Zealand for 209 and forced the follow-on. Former captain Williamson received a standing ovation as he got the 29th run he needed to pass Ross Taylor’s tally of 7,683 runs to become New Zealand’s most prolific Test batsman. Williamson, who then survived a short shout for a stumping at 45, increasingly frustrated the visitors as he received help from Mitchell (54) and then Blundell. Seamer Ollie Robinson took an early wicket as Nicholls slid to Harry Brook, who juggled the ball three times at third slip before holding the catch. After hitting a massive six, Mitchell took off half an hour before halftime when his Stuart Broad ski shot landed in the grateful hands of Joe Root. But Blundell and Williamson showed England captain Ben Stokes signs of frustration as the afternoon progressed. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Barmy Army’s ode to Cummins’ ailing mother | 00:36 Blundell hit Broad to the border as New Zealand passed the 400, then Williamson also hit the Englishman for four to bring up his hundred, his first since scoring two against Pakistan in December 2022. Their lead of 257 left England in a tricky chase, and things got off to a mixed start as Tim Southee picked up Zak Crawley’s wicket for 24 with a brilliant lbw. England reached 1-48 on stumps. England are aiming to beat the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by 267 runs, but New Zealand could join an elite club if they claim victory. Only England, twice, and India have won a test after a follow-up. MATCH CENTER: Scorecard and live updates

