BYU Football Earns College Uniform Of The Year Award





PROVO, Utah– BYU football has made a strong effort to improve the drip they wear on game day. Those efforts are now being recognized. BYU won the Uniswag Uniform of the Year for the 2022 college football season. The uniform that won the honor was BYU’s blackout jersey and helmet combo they wore against Notre Dame in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas. UNISWAG Uniform of the Year winner The fans have voted @BYUfootball the winner of the 2022 UNISWAG Uniform of the Year Award!#uniswag pic.twitter.com/QyN1tJZFdw — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) February 27, 2023 Fans were allowed to vote for the winner. As is well known, BYU fans cast votes and led BYU’s blackout discussions to victory. BYU wore their black uniform twice during the 2022 season. Once against Notre Dame, then in the New Mexico Bowl against SMU. For the New Mexico Bowl, BYU wore a Sailor Coug on the gradient helmet, while against Notre Dame, BYU wore an Oval Y on the lid. In total there were 14 uniforms in the race for Uniform of the Year. Air Force, Army, Cal, Florida State, Kansas, Marshall, Rice, San Jose State, SMU, Tennessee, UCF, USF, and West Virginia all had nominees. But BYU’s blackout took the title. 2022 was a unique year for BYU uniformed football. BYU rolled out the blackout uniforms again with a new gradient helmet. They also revealed a hand-painted helmet with a Cougar head and mountains on the lid, matching the first Sailor Coug helmet. BYU also brought back a white face mask to its uniform identity for the first time since the 1980s. Black is not a primary color for BYU athletics. But the Cougars have incorporated black uniforms into the identity for the past decade. Since 2012, BYU has worn black uniforms six times. In those six games, BYU has posted a 4-2 record. 2022 BYU Football Uniform Combinations Weekly at USF| All-White with Navy Blue Trim | Win, 50-21 No. 9 Baylor |Royal Rush| Win, 26-20 (2OT) at No. 25 Oregon |Royal Sitake| Loss, 20-41 Wyoming |Navy blue uniform and trousers, white helmet with navy blue decals| Win, 38-24 Utah State |Royal blue uniform, white pants, royal blue helmet| Won, 38-26 vs. Notre Dame |Black uniform, royal blue to black helmet| Loss, 20-28 Arkansas | Custom Hand Painted Royal Blue Helmet, White Uniform, Pants | Loss, 35-52 at Freedom | White jersey, royal blue trousers, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41 East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray face mask | Loss, 24-27 in the state of Boise | All white with white face mask on helmet | Win, 31-28 UtahTech | Royal blue jersey and pants, white helmet, gray face mask | Win, 52-26 at Stanford| White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white face mask | Won, 35-26 SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23 Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/499070/byu-football-uniform-of-the-year-blackout-jersey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos