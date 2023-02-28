The story behind the worst international cricket performance of all time





It’s hard to imagine the Spanish two-ball chase being improved or should that be worsened? in international cricket. It shattered the previous record previously held jointly by Kenya and Rwanda, who both independently chased 32 in 2.3 overs in a matter of weeks last year for the shortest men’s match by a distance. Wright, a former official at Derbyshire County Cricket Club, described scenes that may have left some coaches with post-traumatic stress. Fortunately, he’s a down-to-earth character with a wry sense of humour. We trained pretty hard, but from the first ball they had the wood on us, Wright said. Their opening bowler, Kamran, was a little too fast for the boys. He and Mehmood, his partner, were quite aggressive. But if you can bowl fast, why not? They were both fast with the left arm and they were happy to use both ends of the court: full and short, nose and toes. The first wicket went down first ball. Our boy was caught and deemed to be off the bat, after the umpire consulted the square-legged umpire, though he told me it wasn’t on the trail, and he’s one of the most honest people I’ve met. There was only the one wicket left in the first, but two more in the second and three in the third. A couple of swinging yorkers made a mess of the stumps, although luckily we used rebounding stumps, which don’t look too bad. A batsman ran for a LBW and said I wouldn’t even look up because I knew I was perpendicular. We managed to go about nine overs for those ten runs. Fraser Clarke, one of the younger guys, made a 12 ball duck and it was probably the best 12 ball duck I’ve ever seen. He got hit a few times, got tested on the helmet, but he wore it. Fraser is our 17-year-old leg spinner, and not what I would call a batter. Not sure if he had his eyes open, mind you. Ed Walker failed to get out a nine-ball putout. He is now nicknamed The Wall. Ed took our plan to play aggressive cricket to the extreme in the other direction. But then his dad’s from Yorkshire, so he’s a stubborn bastard. Eventually, their teammates ran out of overs, so they threw the ball to a leg spinner to top it off with the last two wickets. There was some emotion right after the game, as you can imagine, but you can laugh about it. I told the boys it’s something they won’t experience again. One of the boys is learning Spanish, so I said, In 70 years you can tell your grandchildren that you played in that game. You don’t have to tell them which side you played on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/02/27/story-behind-worst-international-cricket-performance-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos