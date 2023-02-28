Vaughn named general manager of Pack Football









Football

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren announced that veteran football recruiting and personnel specialist Andy Vaughn has joined Wolfpack as Assistant Athletics Director/General Manager. Vaughn, who has worked with some of the most storied programs in college football, will oversee and lead the football program’s recruiting and human resources departments. “Andy brings a wealth of experience from programs in various Power 5 conferences,” says Doeren. “In his previous stops, when there was turnover in the head coaching position, the new coaches have kept him. That shows what a valuable asset he is and I’m delighted to have him join the pack.” Vaughn comes to Raleigh after a year as Associate Athletics Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting for Arizona State University, where he was tasked with improving the overall recruiting strategy and personnel systems for the Sun Devils. While navigating a coaching transition, the Sun Devils were still able to sign one of the nation’s largest and most talented transfer classes, ranked in the Top 10 by On3 and Top 15 by 247. From 2019 to 2022, Vaughn served as Director of Player Personnel at the University of Miami. Vaughn joined the Hurricanes in March 2019 and hit the ground running by helping Miami build one of the most talented rosters in the country. Vaughn and his staff, a driving force behind three straight Top-25 recruiting classes with the Hurricanes, earned the signatures of some of the nation’s most sought-after high schools and transfer prospects. The highlight was Miami’s signing class of 2021, which was ranked No. 11 nationally according to 247 Sports, as the Hurricanes landed two five-star and 12 four-star contenders. Vaughn was the architect of the signing class of 2020 that finished No. 17 in the nation according to 247 Sports. All 21 signatories were in the Top 1000 general recruits in the country, with 10 earning four-star status. He was also heavily involved in securing several key transfers. Vaughn spent the 2018 season in Arizona, where he served as the Wildcats’ senior director of recruiting and high school relations. Prior to Arizona, he spent three years in Nebraska as the director of recruiting, where he was responsible for directing all aspects of the Cornhuskers football program related to recruiting. During his tenure with the Huskers, their recruiting ranks improved in the national rankings from 30th in 2015 to 23rd in 2017. From 2012-2014, Vaughn served as the director of the player personnel at the University of Nevada. He arrived in Nevada after a successful four-year run at Middle Tennessee State where he was the Player Personal coordinator. At MTSU, Vaughn’s duties included all NCAA compliance-related activities for the Blue Raider football program, assisting the recruiting coordinator in all phases of day-to-day planning and execution, and overseeing all football camp activities. A native of South Carolina, Vaughn joined Clemson in 2005, serving as an assistant for football operations and assisting with administrative operations, travel logistics, recruiting and community relations. Vaughn also served on the Clemson staff in 2003 as a recruiting assistant. During both tenures with Clemson, Vaughn helped the Tigers land nationally ranked top-25 recruiting leagues. Prior to joining the Clemson staff, Vaughn was a member of the North Greenville University football team, where he was part of the first bowl team in the school’s history. He received a degree in sports management and business administration from North Greenville University in 2003. He also holds a master’s degree in physical education and sports administration from Florida State University (2005). Vaughn and his wife, Jahna, have a son, Brayden, and a daughter, Kennedy.

