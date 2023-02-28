New Zealand create Test cricket history after overcoming England’s aggressive approach

England claimed historic test victory (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Getty Images

England were eight wickets down and 43 runs short of victory in a nerve-racking second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. They stared down the barrel of the infamous fact that they were only the fourth team in Test history to lose after forcing the sequel.

The last team to go through that disgrace was Australia’s mighty team in 2001, who lost to India in a defeat that haunted them for years.

With wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and tailender Jack Leach in the fold, players not in the mold of England’s ultra-aggressive approach affectionately known as ‘Bazball’, it was noted on-air that they might need to revert to a more conservative style.

No. Not with coach Brendon McCullum, the New Zealander who became England’s mastermind and watched from the terraces. Foakes, encouraged by the ethos, mustered his best counterattack to cut the deficit to single digits.

He looked to lead England to their 11th win from 12 games since McCullum took charge alongside skipper Ben Stokes. They had previously overcome new sensation Harry Brook’s disastrous run-out without facing a pitch, while star batsman Joe Root failed to make his second ton of the game.

Joe Root was a century short (Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

But there was a late twist when Foakes fell with seven runs to go. Still, that didn’t mean England caved in. Even with six runs to go, 40-year-old James Anderson – who averaged less than 10 in his storied career – had one ball left to knock out the lightning fast Neil Wagner, who had lured New Zealand back into the game with a short ball. raid.

Anderson hit a combative boundary to put England on edge, but Leach, who did play defensively, was unable to score on captain Tim Southee’s next over-bowling to force a re-match between Anderson and Wagner.

Wagner, a workhorse who encapsulates the tireless approach of tiny New Zealand, made one last attempt to unseat Anderson, who wore gloves on the leg side to kick off wild parties.

The dismissal echoed terrifying parallels with the only one-run victory in Test history – when legendary speedy Courtney Walsh knocked off Craig McDermott in the West Indies’ famous victory against Australia in Adelaide almost exactly 30 years ago.

Fans on the picturesque grass benches jumped to their feet in jubilation while the rowdy English fans were unusually quiet. The normally reserved New Zealand players couldn’t believe it while Anderson had an ashen face.

Neil Wagner was the hero for New Zealand (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Getty Images

A hero in his homeland as a former New Zealand skipper and cavalier batsman, McCullum sauntered to the ground with a wry smile. He was disappointed, of course, but knew that England’s ultra-attacking rejuvenation would eventually lead to downfall. Live by the sword, die by the sword, could easily be their motto in the dressing rooms.

England couldn’t manage a fifth straight overseas win, something they haven’t achieved in an eternity as the two-game series ended 1–1. The all-too-short series underscores the ever-shortening nature of five-day Test cricket, where the smaller countries such as New Zealand simply cannot afford to host many Tests.

There has been a saturation of thought pieces on how to salvage the collapsing Test format, played by a limited number of teams and costly financially, but England are doing their utmost to rekindle interest globally.

They’re playing a format-turning brand—something like the small-ball, three-point penchant of the mid-2010s Golden State Warriors that revolutionized the NBA.

As Wellington showed, there will be hitches along the way, but this rebranded England – a far cry from the dour bore of a year ago – ignites the old warhorse of Test cricket.

The time has come for traditionalists to step on their soup box to remind everyone that Test cricket remains unparalleled in terms of sheer drama and drawn-out suspense.

It is difficult to argue with them after the remarkable events in Wellington.