4-star cornerback with Orange offer reveals his top four





Kenny Woseley II, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Philadelphia, recently narrowed his list of candidates still in the running to four schools, and unfortunately Syracuse football didn’t make it. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Woseley, a top-200 national prospect in the junior cycle according to one of the primary recruiting services, said on Twitter that his top four are a quartet of Big Ten Conference teams — Michigan, Rutgers, Penn State and Nebraska. In addition, media reports stated that Woseley intends to make its college decision on Friday, March 3. I am disappointed that the Orange is not in the running, but his four finalists are all good programs. Woseley is a standout junior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. Syracuse football did not make it to the 2024 four-star CB Kenny Woseley II. The Orange coaching staff offered Woseley a scholarship in April 2022. According to reports, he paid an unofficial visit to the Hill in June last year. Then in August 2022, Woseley announced a top 12 list of Syracuse football, Pittsburgh, two-time defending College Football Playoff National Champion Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan, Rutgers, Michigan State and Cincinnati. As for its four finalists, Penn State is getting a lot of analyst buzz in Woseley’s recruiting. Rutgers is near Philadelphia. Michigan has reached the CFP two seasons in a row. Oh, and the new defensive coordinator at Nebraska is former ‘Cuse defensive coordinator Tony White. During his recruiting process, Woseley received nearly 30 offers from a range of leading programs. In terms of its ratings for 2024, Rivals.com is most bullish on Woseley, ranked him No. 178 nationally, No. 21 at cornerback, and No. 6 in Pennsylvania. At the time of writing, the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranked Woseley No. 343 overall, No. 31 at cornerback, and No. 8 Pennsylvania in the junior league. As I noted in a column last weekend, Syracuse football recently made the top 10 for 2024 four-star athlete Josiah Brown, who is considered by recruiting services to be the No. 1 out of New York State in the junior cycle. The 6-foot, 170-pound Brown, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, attends Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville, NY To date, the Orange has picked up two verbal commitments in its 2024 class. They belong to three-star wide receiver Syair Torrence of the Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, and 2024 athlete/running back Sam Cooper of Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, Pa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidetheloudhouse.com/2023/02/27/syracuse-football-4-star-cornerback-orange-offer-unveils-top-four/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos