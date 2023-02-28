Attending spring games in Colorado is cute…or sad





Considering that the Nebraska football team’s spring game often sells out or comes damn close, it can be hard to remember that near-capacity attendance isn’t the norm for other college programs. Example: The Colorado buffaloes. The Buffs are touting the fact that they sold 30,000 tickets for their Spring Game to see the first team under new head coach Deion Sanders. That number isn’t terrible, but it’s certainly not that impressive if you’re a Nebraska football fan and used to seeing over 70,000 spring game tickets sold. What makes the number of tickets CU sold this year more remarkable is that they actually charge $10 each after giving them away for free in years past. Oh and when they gave those tickets away for free, it took seven years for someone to take 30,000 tickets out of their hands. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=592265686109859&set=a.386991666637263 You read that correctly. Colorado already has sold more tickets to the spring game this year than they’ve given away in the past seven years combined. So it makes sense that the Buffalos are very proud of what they accomplished this spring. It’s also just a little sad. It also helps explain why there is so much excitement surrounding Deion Sanders. It’s also why when people like Dylan Raiola are blown away by the dedication of Nebraska’s football fans, it really means something. I’m sure Colorado fans will come back with claims that the spring game turnout is an indication that there’s nothing to do in Nebraska and plenty to do in Boulder. Whatever… fine, whatever. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a big reason why the Huskers are one of the most storied programs in college football history, and Colorado certainly isn’t. Commitment to a program helps that program. Especially through the lean years. Right now, the Buffs fans are very excited about where they think their show is going. But what if it doesn’t go there? Will attendance at spring games drop to a few thousand a year? History says it will. Meanwhile, Nebraska football will approach capacity for a glorified workout. And that’s why guys like Dylan Raiola look beyond the slogans and promotional pitches to the fan base and program below.

