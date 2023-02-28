Sports
Andy Murray WITHDRAWS from Dubai Tennis Championships over ‘recurring hip injury’
Andy Murray WITHDRAWS from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with organizers citing a ‘recurrent hip injury’ just 24 hours after being defeated by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final
Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following his run to the Qatar Open final.
The 35-year-old played a series of long games before losing to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday and has now decided not to play in Dubai this week.
The tournament named a hip injury for Murray’s withdrawal, which raised alarm bells given the problems he had with the joint, but it is clear there are no major physical issues and the decision is precautionary.
A statement from the tournament read: ‘We regret to inform you that Andy Murray will not be able to participate in the tournament this year.
Andy has been battling a recurring hip injury which has sadly forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch in Dubai soon.”
Scottish star Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
The veteran, 35, made it to the Qatar Open final but lost to Daniil Medvedev (above, left)
Novak Djokovic is playing his first tournament since his 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open
Murray beat Alexander Zverev and Australian Open quarterfinalist Jiri Lehecka in Doha ahead of a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Medvedev.
That run continued the encouraging form he showed at the Australian Open, earning him an 18-place rise in the rankings, back to the brink of the top 50.
He is next scheduled to play in the first Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, which begins March 8.
Dan Evans is now the only British player in the draw in Dubai, while Novak Djokovic is playing his first tournament since winning a 22nd Australian Open grand slam title.
The Serb enters his 378th week as world number one, surpassing Steffi Graf’s all-time record.
Djokovic triumphed in Melbourne despite a hamstring injury and, ahead of his return to Dubai, said: ‘I’ve been out of tennis for almost three weeks so the last few days have really been about getting as much tennis practice as possible.
“I’m getting closer to 100 percent — still not there, but most importantly there’s no pain. I have no hindrance to my way of moving on the track.’
Djokovic will face the Czech Tomas Machac in the first round.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11798087/Andy-Murray-WITHDRAWS-Dubai-Tennis-Championships-recurring-hip-injury.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Dusty is Mondraker’s first gravel bike and it’s electric
- Andy Murray WITHDRAWS from Dubai Tennis Championships over ‘recurring hip injury’
- Very valuable that Modi, Xi opposed nuclear weapons: CIA chief | Latest India News
- von der Leyen says the new UK-EU deal is good news for Horizon.
- Boris Johnson told DUP to be careful of Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal
- SpaceX launches Starlink V2 satellite to increase internet capacity
- Hear why legal analysts believe Fox News faces “very serious” legal exposure
- Cornell Women’s Ice Hockey falls to Clarkson in series opener | Sport
- Severe cases of Covid increase long-term Covid risk
- Lack of funding poses challenges for childhood cancer researchers | News
- United States-Kazakhstan Relations – United States Department of State
- Mediterranean diet correlates with response to melanoma immunotherapy