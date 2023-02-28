Andy Murray WITHDRAWS from Dubai Tennis Championships over ‘recurring hip injury’

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following his run to the Qatar Open final.

The 35-year-old played a series of long games before losing to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday and has now decided not to play in Dubai this week.

The tournament named a hip injury for Murray’s withdrawal, which raised alarm bells given the problems he had with the joint, but it is clear there are no major physical issues and the decision is precautionary.

A statement from the tournament read: ‘We regret to inform you that Andy Murray will not be able to participate in the tournament this year.

Andy has been battling a recurring hip injury which has sadly forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch in Dubai soon.”

Novak Djokovic is playing his first tournament since his 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Murray beat Alexander Zverev and Australian Open quarterfinalist Jiri Lehecka in Doha ahead of a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Medvedev.

That run continued the encouraging form he showed at the Australian Open, earning him an 18-place rise in the rankings, back to the brink of the top 50.

He is next scheduled to play in the first Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, which begins March 8.

Dan Evans is now the only British player in the draw in Dubai, while Novak Djokovic is playing his first tournament since winning a 22nd Australian Open grand slam title.

The Serb enters his 378th week as world number one, surpassing Steffi Graf’s all-time record.

Djokovic triumphed in Melbourne despite a hamstring injury and, ahead of his return to Dubai, said: ‘I’ve been out of tennis for almost three weeks so the last few days have really been about getting as much tennis practice as possible.

“I’m getting closer to 100 percent — still not there, but most importantly there’s no pain. I have no hindrance to my way of moving on the track.’

Djokovic will face the Czech Tomas Machac in the first round.