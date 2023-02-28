UMass Amherst Athletics





University of Massachusetts women’s lacrosse game notes and information Game 5 & 6 #25 Massachusetts (3-1 overall) at Holy Cross (2-2 overall) | Massachusetts at UConn (3-1 overall) Date | Time Wednesday March 1 | 5:30 pm / Saturday, March 4 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Place Worcester, Massachusetts | Kuzniewski Field / Storrs, Connecticut | Joseph J. Marrone Stadium Watch UConn (Flo Sports) Live statistics Holy Cross | UConn Twitter @UMassAthletics |@UMassLacrosse Instagram UMass Lthwarted Facebook UMassLacrosse AMHERST, Massachusetts –The University of Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team opens a back-to-back stretch on the road at Holy Cross tomorrow. The Minutewomen take on the Crusaders at 5:30 PM and close the road stretch Saturday at UConn at 1:00 PM Last timeout The Minutewomen capped off a 2-0 week at Garber Field with a 14-6 victory over Dartmouth on a snowy Saturday afternoon. UMass scored six unanswered goals in the final 15:29 after Dartmouth made it an 8-6 game with 4:48 left in the third. Charlotte Wilmot scored twice in the final 3:32 of the game to finish with a game-high five goals to finish with her second hat-trick of the week. Defense Player of the Week

Audra Toson claimed this season’s second Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week award for UMass Monday night. The senior caused eight turnovers and collected six ground balls in a 2-0 week for UMass. Tosone helped the Mintuwoman defense hold opponents to single-digit goals in both games, forcing four turnovers in each win. Turn them over The Minutewomen’s average of 11.5 kept revenue per game ranking 12th among Division I teams and 2nd among A-10 squads this season. Both Layton Nass And Audra Toson are tied for 24th nationally in generated revenue per game of 2.25 and are second in the conference in the category. Top-25 rankings UMass came in 25th place in the final ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, as announced Monday morning. The Minutewomen are ranked 22nd this season. East West home is best The Minutewomen won their second and third games of the season at their home court at Garber Field last week. The wins gave UMass a nine-game regular season winning streak on its home court dating back to last season. Dominant in the house UMass has been dominant on its home court this season with a 3-0 record, while outscoring its opponents 44-18 this year. The Minutewomen have allowed up to seven goals at home in the season opener against UMass Lowell and have averaged six against at Garber Field. Securing the ball The Minutewomen rank fourth nationally and second in the Atlantic in 10 ground balls per game at 22.0. Hannah Heller averaged 2.75 ground balls per game to lead UMass and place 55th in the country in the category. Looking forward UMass returns home for the Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday, March 11 at noon for a match against top-25 ranked Richmond. Both teams were picked to finish atop the A-10 in the preseason poll, with Richmond being voted the favorite with 91 points, while UMass was chosen second with 88 points.

