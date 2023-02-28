Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern claim the weekly women’s lacrosse honors





Offensive Player of the Week Libby May, Maryland

Sr. A Sparks, Md. Hereford Major: Public Health Science Total 12 goals on 21 shots as No. 5 Maryland scored road wins at Drexel at and No. 7 Florida

Scored six goals, including four in the first 16 minutes to give the Terps an early lead in their 14-13 Florida win

Added six goals on nine shots in a 15-9 win over Drexel

Wins her second offensive player of the week award.

Final Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: Eloise Clevenger (May 3, 2022)

Defense Player of the Week ?

Maddie Burns, Michigan

Jr D? Philadelphia, Pa. Germantown Academy Major: Business Four paired ground balls and four caused turnovers win No. 21 Michigans 7-6 victory over Central Michigan

Added a few tie controls in victory

Earns her first Defensive Player of the Week award.

Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Arielle Weissman (February 15, 2022) Midfielder of the week? Shaylan Ahearn, Maryland

Sr. M?Woodbine, Md. Glenelg Country School Major: Communication Total of two goals, 20 tie checks and six ground balls as No. 5 Maryland scored a pair of road wins

Recorded a career-high 14 draws, including the 200th of her career, and scored two goals in the win at Drexel

Tied six ties and three ground balls in Florida’s Terps win

Earned the second career midfielder of the week award.

Final Maryland Midfielder of the Week: Jordyn Lipkin (March 22, 2022) Freshman of the week? Madison Taylor, Northwest

M Wantagh, NY Wantagh Major: Not stated Secured a team-high eight tie checks in No. 3 Northwesterns 21-14 win at Marquette

Scored two goals on five shots and secured one ground ball

Earns her third consecutive Freshman of the Week award.

Final Northwest Freshman of the Week: Madison Taylor (February 21, 2023) 2023 Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Players of the Week February 14th O: Jill Smith, MICH

D: Meghan Ball, RU

M: Julia Schwabe, me

Q: Madison Taylor, NOW February 21st O: Izzy Scane, NOW

D: Meghan Ball, RU

M: Cassidy Spilis, RU

Q: Madison Taylor, NOW February 28 O: Libby May, MD

D: Maddie Burns, MICH

M: Shaylan Ahearn, MD

Q: Madison Taylor, NOW

