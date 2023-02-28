Sports
Pre-seeds and brackets set for 2023 ACC Wrestling Championship
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced pre-seeds and brackets for the 2023 ACC Wrestling Championship, to be held next Sunday (March 5) at NC States Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.
Pitt leads with four No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes, including defending champion Cole Matthews at 141 pounds and Nino Bonaccorsi at 197.
Four-time defending ACC team champion NC State and Virginia Tech each have two No. 1 seeds, while Duke and North Carolina have one each.
Other defending champions this year include NC States Ed Scott (157) and Trent Hidlay (184) and Virginia Techs Mekhi Lewis (174). Lewis won the 2019 NCAA title with 165 pounds and North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, No. 1 with 157 in this year’s field, was the 2021 NCAA champion with 149.
ACC pre-seeds for this year’s tournament were generated byWrestleStat.com.
Full 2023 ACC wrestling brackets can be found athttps://theacc.co/23WRbrackets
Each weight class champion and runner-up at the 2023 ACC Championship will receive All-ACC recognition. In addition to ACC honors, student-athletes will compete for berths and placement in the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, held March 16-18 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The ACC has been assigned 33 auto sleepers and hopes to earn several more big selections.
NC State finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the NWCA Coaches Poll, with Virginia Tech ranked No. 10 and Pitt ranked No. 15. Those three teams shared the 2022-23 ACC regular season dual meet championship, as they each finished 4th. -1 in conference games.
Tickets are on sale now for the all-day Sunday championship, and all seats are general admission. Tickets cost $10 for adults (ages 19 and older; ACC students get in free with school ID) and $7 for youth ages 18 and under. Group sales (15 or more) cost $5. Please contact directly the NC State counter for group sales. Tickets are available online athttps://theacc.co/23ACCtix.
The first round of the championship starts at 11am. The semifinals are scheduled at 1pm, followed by the consolation semifinals at 3:30pm and the consolation final at 5pm. The championship games start at 7:00 PM, followed by the award ceremony.
ACC Network and ACC Network Extra schedule nearly 10 hours of live coverage from 11am to 9pm ACC Network Extra will stream the early and consolation rounds of both Mat 1 and Mat 2, with the 7pm finals for live linear broadcast on ACC Network. Watch links for all rounds are listed below.
Pre-seeds for the 2023 ACC Wrestling Championship are listed below. Entries can be changed until 12 noon on Saturday afternoon.
125 lbs
1. Jarrett Trombley, NC state
2. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech
3. Jack Wagner, North Carolina
4. Colton Camacho, Pitt
5.Patrick McCormick, Virginia
6. Ethan Grimminger, Duke
133 lbs
1.Micky Phillippi, Pitt
2. Sam Latona, Virginia Tech
3. Kai Orine, NC state
4. Jace Palmer, North Carolina
5. Marlon Yarbrough II, Virginia
6. Logan Agin, Duke
141 lbs
1. Cole Matthews, Pitt*
2. Ryan Jack, NC State
3. Lachlan McNeil, North Carolina
4. Tom Crook, Virginia Tech
5. Dylan Cedeno, Virginia
6. Jarred Papscy, Duke
149 lbs
1. Caleb Henson, Virginia Tech
2. Jackson Arrington, NC state
3. Jarod Verkleeren, Virginia
4. Tyler Badgett, Pitt
5. Zach Sherman, North Carolina
6. Patrick Rowland, Duke
157 lbs
1. Austin O’Connor, North Carolina
2. Bryce Andonian, Virginia Tech
3. Ed Scott, State of NC*
4. Dazjon Casto, Pitt
5. Jake Keating, Virginia
6. Logan Ferrero, Duke
165 lbs
1.Holden Heller, Pitt
2. Justin McCoy, Virginia
3. Matthew Singleton, NC State
4. Connor Brady, Virginia Tech
5. Joey Mazzara, NC
6. Gabe Dinette, Duke
174 lbs
1. Mekhi Lewis, Virginia Tech*
2. Alex Faison, NC State
3. Luca Augustine, Pitt
4. Michael Goldfeder, North Carolina
5. Victor Marcelli, Virginia
6. OPEN
184 lbs
1. Trent Hidlay, State of NC*
2. Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech
3. Gavin Kane, North Carolina
4. Neil Antrassian, Virginia
5. Reece Heller, Pitt
6. Luke Chakonis, Duke
197 lbs
1. Nino Bonaccorsi, Pitt*
2. Andy Smith, Virginia Tech
3. Isaac Trumble, NC State
4. Michael Battista, Virginia
5. Vincent Baker, Duke
6. Max Shaw, North Carolina
285 lbs
1. Jonah Niesenbaum, duke
2. Owen Trephan, NC state
3. Hunter Catka, Virginia Tech
4. Jacob Slinger, Pitt
5. Brandon Whitman, North Carolina
6. Ethan Weatherspoon, Virginia
* – Defending ACC Champion
ACC brackets
https://theacc.co/23WRbrackets
Live results
https://theacc.co/23WRESTlive
Look Left
ACC Network Extra from 11 am
(First Round, Semifinals, Semifinals Consolation, Final Consolation)
11 hours
Mate 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round – Mat 1) | Watch ESPN
Mate 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round – Mat 2) | Watch ESPN
1 o’clock in the afternoon
Mate 1: ACC Wrestling Championships (Semifinals – Mat 1) | Watch ESPN
Mate 2: ACC Wrestling Championships (Semifinals – Mat 2) | Watch ESPN
3:30 pm
Mate 1: ACC Wrestling Championship – Consolation Semifinals (Mat 1) | Watch ESPN
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship – Consolation Semifinals (Mat 2) | Watch ESPN
5 p.m
Mate 1: ACC Wrestling Championships – Consolation Finals (Mat 1) | Watch ESPN
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championships – Consolation (Mat 2) | Watch ESPN
ACC Network 7 p.m
Championship
ACC Wrestling Championship | Watch ESPN
