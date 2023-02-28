Rubio announced as head coach of men’s soccer

HICKORY, NC Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate announced the increase in Carlo Rubio to the head coach of men’s soccer. Rubio has been a goalkeeping coach since 2018 and has served on both the coaching staff of men’s and women’s football, having served as the women’s interim head coach a year ago. Rubio replaces Jack Winter who became an assistant coach at Stanford, becoming the eighth coach in LR men’s soccer’s 39-year history.

“I am excited to have Coach Rubio take on the role of head coach as he has been an integral part of the success of our football programs over the past five years,” said Pate. “He brings tremendous passion, knowledge of the game, strong leadership skills, recruiting experience, and most importantly, embodies our core values ​​and commitment to developing our student-athletes on and off the field. Our men’s soccer program is a highly regarded regular contender and I am confident that Coach Rubio will not only maintain success, but take the program to the next level,”

“I want to thank Kim Pate and everyone at the LR Athletic Department for trusting me and my vision for the men’s soccer program,” said Rubio. “The past five years at Lenoir-Rhyne have been extremely special to me and I am beyond excited to lead a program that I am very passionate about. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me prepare for this opportunity, especially Coach Jack Winter and Coach Gary Higgins. I can’t wait to get started.”

Rubio has helped the Bears to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022 and led the Bears to the No. 2 seed and tournament hosts last fall. In 2019, Rubio helped LR upset victories over No. 9 Barry, the defending champion, and No. 2 Young Harris.

Rubio and the Bears advanced to the SAC Tournament Championship game during the 2020-21 COVID season and two of five NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. The 2022 Bears also won the SAC Championship for the fourth time in team history and the first time since 2006.

Rubio also helped lead the women’s team to new heights. In 2021, the Bears advanced to a Final Four. With Rubio’s help, the Bears went to a few NCAA tournaments and won the SAC Championship in the shortened 2020-21 COVID season. Rubio coached Grayson Cameron to a Second Team All-Conference season as a goaltender during the COVID season and her 0.77 GAA that season ranked fifth in program history. He also coached GK Charlotte Warner to an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection and the sixth best GAA in program history in 2019.

“Carlos has been one of the most influential members of our program over the past five years,” said Winter. “His dedication to self-development and professional growth is remarkable. He has an unparalleled determination to be the best coach he can be and is an inspiration to those under his leadership. However, Carlos’ passion for developing well-rounded young men is what him truly unique. He puts so much effort and energy into his coaching practice and mentorship. The young men of the LR men’s soccer program are incredibly lucky to have someone who cares so much about their future. I’m so excited to see where Carlos can go this team in the years to come.”

“From the moment Carlos set foot on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus in 2018, both football programs got better,” said Gary Higgins, former head coach of LR women’s soccer and LR men’s soccer All-American. “Carlos is one of the best young coaches in the country and most importantly he is an incredible human being. He has put so much time and energy into LR Soccer and no one deserves this opportunity anymore. Not only our men’s soccer program continues to benefit from having Carlos as their head coach, but Lenoir-Rhyne University and the local Hickory community will too. As a proud alum, I am so excited that Carlos will lead our men’s soccer program in the future.”