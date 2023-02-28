University of Oklahoma Athletics

Jordan Bowers

Katherine Le Vasseur

Believe Torrez

For the fourth time this season, a trio of gymnasts from Oklahoma won the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday.was named Gymnast of the Week,was Event Specialist of the Week andwas named Newcomer of the Week.

Bowers earned her 11th weekly competition honor and sixth Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors. LeVasseur’s second Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week award is her fourth weekly league award and second this season. The most for a single gymnast this season, Torrez earned her fourth consecutive weekly conference honor and sixth overall. Oklahoma’s Torrez (six), Bowers (four), LeVasseur (two) and sophomores Danielle Sievers (two) are the only gymnasts this season to earn multiple weekly conference honors.

In front of 6,200 fans, the fifth-largest crowd in program history and Oklahoma’s second-largest for a conference, the trio were all instrumental in leading the Sooners to a school-record score of 198,575 in a victory over West Virginia (195,675) on Friday night. . The team scoring tied for fifth in NCAA history. With the fifth consecutive score of 198, the team surpassed their home country’s best score this season, improving to 12-0 in 2023 and retaining the best scores nationally at home, on the road (198.425) and at a neutral venue (198.125 ).

Bowers (floor) and LeVasseur (vault) were two of 11 national-level perfect 10s over the weekend, including the only two from the Big 12. Bowers and LeVasseur’s second career perfect 10s tied them for eighth in the program history for career perfect 10.0 scores with Chayse Capps and Kiara Redmond. Bowers’ perfect score and Torrez’s tie-breaking 9,950 on floor helped the Sooners tie a season-high of 49,675, the fourth highest in program history.

Bowers earned Oklahoma’s first perfect 10 on floor since teammate Olivia Trautman on February 15, 2019. The 10.0 on the event marked her second career perfect 10 and third on floor over the weekend. She also won her second floor title this season and seventh overall. Bowers captured her fifth straight all-around crown and sixth in her career with a 39.725. She posted her eighth consecutive score of 39.500 or higher this season and is the only gymnast in the conference to record a score of 39.725 or higher in the all-around this season. The Lincoln, Neb. native also won her fourth straight beam title and fifth overall with a 9.950. She has four consecutive scores of 9.900 or higher this season and six overall at the event.

Over the weekend, Bowers led the Big 12 on beam, floor and all-around. She is in the top 15 nationally in all four events and in the all-around, including top 10 on beam (9,940 NQS, T-4th), in the all-around (39,670, 5th), and on vault (9,915 NQS, T-6th) . She leads the Big 12 on beam and all-around, and is second on vault, bars (9.925) and floor (9.935).

LeVasseur earned a stunning Yurchenko 1.5 for her first perfect 10 this season on vault and second in her career. The last time she scored a perfect score was last season’s home opener against Alabama on January 9, 2022. She also won her third vault title this season (sixth overall) and now has 11 career event titles to her credit. In the national standings, LeVasseur jumped six spots to No. 4 (tie) with an NQS score of 9.925 and led the conference in the highest jump score over the weekend. She was one of four perfect 10s on vault over the weekend and the 10th gymnast this season to score a 10.0 on the event.

Torrez tied a career high on floor (9.950) and beam (9.900), adding a 9.875 on bars to finish as the top freshman in the conference on all three events of the weekend. For the third consecutive week and fifth time this season, Torrez tied a career-high 9.950 on floor and has finished second or higher on the event in seven of eight encounters this season. The Bristol native, Wis., was one of five consecutive 9.9-plus scores to start the ball lineup, tied a career-high 9,900 in consecutive weeks and reached that mark for the fourth time this season. One of six consecutive stuck bars for the Sooners on Friday night, Torrez earned her sixth score of 9.850 or higher on the event.

In this season’s current national rankings, Torrez is the top freshman in the Big 12 on three of the four events on bars (9.875), beam (9.885), and floor (9.945). She is also the top freshman on floor nationally and sixth overall.

Oklahoma will try to maintain its momentum this weekend when they host No. 2 Florida at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The teams finished first and second, respectively, at last year’s NCAA Championships and have won eight national titles combined in the past ten years. Individual home game tickets cost just $5 for this upcoming game and can be purchased at SoonerSports.com/tickets.

