Inaugural CSC Swimming & Diving Academic All-District Team consists of eight Wildcats – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced Tuesday its first-ever academic all-district swimming and diving team, a group totaling eight student-athletes from Kentucky. Caitlin Brooks, Izzy Gati, Lauren Poole, Anna Havens-Rice, Sam Duncan, Tim Ellet, Zane Rosely and Adam Rosipal were each tagged as Wildcat honorees and will now advance to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. The selections of the first, second and third teams will be announced next month. The CSC Academic All-District honorees were selected to recognize student-athletes with outstanding academic and athletic achievement. The 2022-2023 season marks the first year in which swimming and diving has been included as a sport-specific competition, with football (m/f), soccer, volleyball, basketball (m/f), tennis (m/f) w), baseball, softball and track/XC. Previously, swimmers and divers were recognized as part of CSC’s At-Large competitions. Brooks, a senior from Gainesville, Fla., is a four-time NCAA qualifier and six-time All-American selection. She earned the bronze medal in the 200 backstroke at the 2023 SEC Championships, earning her nine SEC podium finishes for her collegiate career. Brooks received her bachelor’s degree in Communications from Kentucky and is now attending the UK’s Instruction Systems Design master’s program, where she earned a 4.0 GPA while in college. Gati, a fifth-year student at UK., is currently pursuing her master’s degree in sports, fitness and recreation management. Born in El Dorado, Ark., Gati graduated twice in physiology and kinesiology as an undergraduate and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her time in Kentucky. She has been named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team in each of the past four years and was also honored as part of the CSC Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team in 2020-21. In the pool, Gati is a four-time NCAA qualifier, nine-time All-American, and seven-time SEC medalist. She is in the program’s top five all-time in six different individual events. Poole is also a graduate student at the UK studying Sports Psychology. She received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and has a perfect 4.0 GPA. The native of Crofton, Md. is a four-time SEC Medalist and was the 2021 SEC Champion in the 400 IM. That same year, Poole would win bronze at the NCAA Championships en route to one of five All-American selections. Havens-Rice is a junior chemistry major with a 4.0 GPA. She is a two-time NCAA qualifier and a 2021 All-American Honorable Mention in the 400 IM. In addition, the Greenville, SC native was named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team twice and is in the UK’s all-time top ten in four events. Duncan, a junior diver for the Wildcats majoring in finance, is a two-time NCAA qualifier ranked fourth in program history on both the one- and three-meter springboards. He was named to the 2021 All-SEC Freshman Team and to the 2021 CSCAA Scholar All-America First-Team. A senior from Rockville, Maryland, Ellett has a GPA of 3.82 as a Kentucky finance major. He was a 2022 CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention and is in the top ten program all-time in the 400 IM. Born in White Lake, Michigan, Rosely has a GPA of 3.89 as a double major in Finance and Management. The junior is a two-time A finalist in the 400 IM at SECs and was a 2021 NCAA qualifier and All-SEC Freshman team selection that same year. Rosely was also named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team in 2021 and received an honorable mention in 2022. He is in the UK’s all-time top ten in four events, including third in the 1000-meter freestyle. Rosipal, a fifth-year student from Bratislava, Slovakia, is a double major in psychology and economics with a 3.88 GPA. Rosipal was twice named as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention and is among the top ten all-time swimmers in Kentucky in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle. Follow the Wildcats for the latest UK Swim & Dive news Twitter And Instagram at @UKSwimDive, and beyond Facebook at Kentucky Swimming and Diving.

