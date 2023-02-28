Caleb McConnell named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist





PISCATAWAY, NJ The 2021-22 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is closer to national recognition in 2023. Rutgers men’s basketball’s fifth-year captain Caleb McConnel has been named the semi-finalist of the 2023 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year, made up of 10 of the nation’s top defenders. He had previously been selected for the watchlist last month. “ Caleb McConnel is not only the best defender in the conference, but the best in the entire country,” said head coach By Steve Pikiell said earlier this season. “I can do so much more defensively with McConnell’s ability to guard positions 1-5. People always want to talk about goalscorers in this league. They should be talking about the number of points Caleb is taking off the board for the other team. He is essential to our team’s defensive success, night in and night out.” “It is an honor to be named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year alongside some of the greatest defensemen in college basketball,” said McConnell. “My defense is something I am extremely proud of and put effort into and I appreciate the recognition. There is a lot more work to be done and I look forward to continuing to help my team win games as we try to take Rutgers basketball to new heights this year.” season.” Selected as a semifinalist for the award last season, McConnell recognized the top 10 defenders in the nation during the first week of March. McConnelwas also chosen this preseason to be a member of the waiting list for the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the best small forward in the country. The Erving Award named the top 20 small forwards in the country in the preseason. McConnell missed the first five games of the season with a knee injury, but has bounced back with a 9.7-point average. 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. McConnell averages 2.4 steals per game with 56 steals. McConnell has been the anchor of the top defensive team in the Big Ten thus far, as Rutgers has allowed 59.7 points per game, ranking eighth in the nation. The current Rutgers defense is said to be the best in the shot-clock era and the best at RU since 1981. McConnell monitors each team’s leading scorer and holds them for some of their lowest-scoring results of the season. McConnell currently ranks 3rd all-time on the Rutgers steals list (206) and has a shot at becoming the school’s all-time leader if he can track down the stellar Eddie Jordan’s 220 career steals. Rutgers is 18-1 when holding his opponent to 65 or fewer points and 9-0 when doing so in Big Ten games. The Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year will be announced as selected from the four finalists on April 2. The full 10 player is below: Player Year Pos. School Pursuit Senior G Northwest Moussa Cisse Junior F Oklahoma state Jaylen Clark Junior G UCLA Zach Edey Junior C Purdue Trayce Jackson Davis Senior F Indiana Ryan Kalkbrenner Junior C Creighton Caleb McConnel Fifth year G Rutgers Kevin McCullar Jr. Senior G Kansas Marcus Sasser Senior G Houston To Zach Zeigler sophomore G Tennessee

